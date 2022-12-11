This Is the Default Theme of Debian GNU/Linux 12 “Bookworm”

It’s official, the default theme for the next major Debian operating system release, Debian GNU/Linux 12 “Bookworm”, is once again made by the famous Juliette Taka.

For Debian GNU/Linux 12 “Bookworm,” which is expected to hit the streets in the summer of 2023, the Debian Project apparently didn’t hold its usual artwork contest. Instead, they decided to go, once again, with the artwork created by the famous Juliette Taka, who made the artwork of several previous Debian GNU/Linux releases.

Juliette Taka’s “Emerald” artwork will be used as the default theme for Debian GNU/Linux 12 “Bookworm.” This will be used for the wallpaper, login screen, installer, Plymouth boot splash screen, GRUB boot loader, Syslinux / Isolinux, and even as a banner for the website, blog, and wiki.

“Elegantly polished and chiseled, or in their raw and natural state, gemstones can have an infinite number of shapes. With the Emerald theme, I wanted to bring light and mineral together in a clean, almost ethereal design,” said Juliette Taka.

You can see Juliette Taka’s “Emerald” artwork in all its glory here and you can even download it to use as wallpaper or login screen for your current Debian GNU/Linux release or whatever distro you’re running right now. The SVG files are also available for those interested in them on Juliette Taka’s GitHub page.

Some will say that “it’s just a wallpaper,” but it’s more than that, and Juliette Taka deserves all the praise for the hard work she put into the artwork that millions of Debian users out there are enjoying for years. So, congrats Juliette Taka!

Debian GNU/Linux 12 default wallpaper

As for Debian GNU/Linux 12 “Bookworm,” it will probably be powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.1 kernel series and come with features like Windows 11 detection for dual boot users, support for new ARM and RISC-V devices, and much more that’ll be revealed until the final release in summer 2023.

Image credits: Juliette Taka

