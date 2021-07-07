Tor Browser 10.5 Adds Wayland Support, Further Improves the UX for Censored Users

The Tor Project released Tor Browser 10.5 as the latest stable release of their open-source, free, and cross-platform web browser for anonymous communication based on the Tor software and Mozilla Firefox.

Tor Browser 10.5 is a major update and it’s all about improving the experience for users living in countries where their ISPs censor the Internet. It helps censored users seamlessly access the open Internet by simplifying the connection flow, detecting censorship, and providing bridges.

Starting with this release, Snowflake, the system that defeats Internet censorship, is now available as a bridge. What this means for censored users is that they can now use Snowflake as a pluggable transport, relying on proxies run by volunteers to connect to the open Internet.

To enable Snowflake as a bridge for connecting to the Tor network, you have to visit the Tor section in the Preferences. There, you need to enable the “Use a bridge” option, and then select Snowflake from the “Select a built-in bridge” option. Snowflake is available for all supported platforms, including Linux.

Among other changes, the Tor Browser 10.5 release adds support for Wayland, which means that you can finally use it on your GNU/Linux distribution running Wayland by default, updates the SecureDrop HTTPS-Everywhere update channel, implements Basic Crypto Safety, and adds a “Don’t Bootstrap” startup mode.

For Linux users, this release removes support for CentOS 6 systems and switches to Debian Jessie for the Linux builds. Under the hood, Tor Browser 10.5 is based on the Mozilla Firefox 78 ESR (Extended Support Release) series and ships with NoScript 11.2.9 and Tor Launcher 0.2.30.

Last but not least, Tor Browser now comes with a warning that will pop-up when you visit a v2 onion site that the service will be deprecated in October 2021 when Tor Browser moves to the Tor 0.4.6.x series. For more details on all the changes implemented in this release, check out the full changelog.

Meanwhile, if you want to stay anonymous while surfing the Internet, you can download Tor Browser 10.5 right now from the official website, where you’ll find a binary that doesn’t require installation.

