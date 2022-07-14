Tor Browser 11.5 Adds Censorship Detection & Circumvention, HTTPS-Only Mode by Default

The Tor Project announced today the release and general availability of Tor Browser 11.5 as the latest stable version of this open-source web browser for anonymous Internet surfing based on Tor and Mozilla Firefox.

It’s been a year since the release of Tor Browser 10.5, which introduced Wayland support, an improved UX for connecting to Tor, as well as better support for censored users, and now Tor Browser 11.5 is here with another set of exciting new features and enhancements.

Tor Browser 11.5 builds upon the features introduced in Tor Browser 10.5 and adds automatic censorship detection and circumvention via a new feature called Connection Assist, which automatically applies the best bridge configuration for your location to circumvent censorship of the Tor Network.

“Connection Assist works by looking up and downloading an up-to-date list of country-specific options to try using your location (with your consent). It manages to do so without needing to connect to the Tor Network first,” explained the devs.

Another big change is the redesigned Tor Network settings, which is now called Connection settings. Highlights include streamlined bridge options, brand-new bridge cards with new options for sharing bridges via a unique QR code, the ability to view the last known connection status, along with the option to test your Internet connection without Tor, and new settings for the Connection Assist feature presented above.

Tor Browser 11.5 also comes with the HTTPS-Only Mode enabled by default for better security, deprecating the use of the HTTPS-Everywhere add-on, improved font support by bundling many fonts from the Noto family, OpenSSL 1.1.1q support, Tor Launcher 0.2.37, and many bug fixes.

Under the hood, this release is based on Mozilla Firefox 91.11.0 ESR. You can download Tor Browser 11.5 right now from the official website as a binary for 64-bit GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows systems. Tor Browser for Android has been updated as well and you can install it from here.

