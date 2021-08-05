Total War: WARHAMMER II – The Silence & The Fury DLC Is Out Now for Linux

Linux, macOS and iOS games developer Feral Interactive announced today the availability of The Silence & The Fury DLC for the Total War: WARHAMMER II video game on the Linux platform.

Officially released on July 1st, 2021, the Total War: WARHAMMER II The Silence & The Fury DLC is the final Legendary Lords Pack for the Total War: WARHAMMER II turn-based strategy and real-time tactics video game developed by Creative Assembly and published by SEGA for Linux, macOS, and Windows platforms.

Of course, the Linux and macOS versions were ported by renewed Feral Interactive, which today they bring The Silence & The Fury DLC for Linux gamers. The DLC adds two unique Legendary Lords who lead their own factions, namely Oxyotl, He Who Hunts Unseen, for the Lizardmen, and Taurox the Brass Bull for the Beastmen.

“Taurox, the almost invulnerable bull charges forth in service to Chaos at the head of a bloodthirsty Beastman horde. Oxyotl, Chameleon Skink and master of stealth must be cunning if he is to stem this tide of wanton destruction that threatens to engulf the world,” said Feral Interactive.

In addition, The Silence & The Fury DLC brings powerful new units and heroes for both the Lizardmen and the Beastmen, including blind monsters, flying snakes, and new Skinks for the Lizardmen, the mighty Jabberslythe and other monsters for the Beastmen, as well as a unique campaign narrative for both factions, which packs special mechanics on the campaign map.

Also today, Feral Interactive announced the general availability of a massive free update to the Total War: WARHAMMER II video game that includes reworks to the Beastmen and Dwarfen factions, a new Dawi Legendary Lord, as well as the Ogre Mercenaries and Great Bray Shaman Free-LCs for Total War Access Members.

Total War: WARHAMMER II owners can buy The Silence & The Fury DLC on Steam or from Feral Interactive’s online store for $9.99/€9.99/£7.99. Meanwhile, you can check out the official trailer of Total War: WARHAMMER II’s The Silence & The Fury DLC below.

Image credits: Feral Interactive/Twitter

Last updated 18 hours ago