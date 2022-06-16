Total War: WARHAMMER III Is Out Now on Linux, Ported by Feral Interactive

The UK-based video games publisher Feral Interactive announced today the availability of the port of the Total War: WARHAMMER III turn-based strategy and real-time tactics video game for Linux systems.

Developed by Creative Assembly and published by SEGA, Total War: WARHAMMER III is the third installment and the cataclysmic conclusion of the Total War: WARHAMMER video game series. The game is set in Games Workshop’s Warhammer Fantasy universe of colossal proportions.

The game was announced on February 17, 2022, but it was only released for macOS and Microsoft Windows platforms, But now, thanks to Feral Interactive, you can now play the video game on your Linux-powered computer too.

“Four Ruinous Powers surge from the Realm of Chaos to engulf the world, over which two mighty kingdoms of mortals stand sentinel. Lead daemonic armies on their campaigns of Chaos, or defend the mortal realms from their relentless onslaught,” said Feral Interactive.

To play Total War: WARHAMMER III on Linux, Feral Interactive recommends a computer running Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) or later with at least a 3.4GHz Intel Core i7-4770 or AMD Ryzen CPU equivalent processor, 8GB RAM, at least 125GB free disk space, and either an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT GPU with 8GB RAM.

The game also requires the latest Vulkan drivers to be installed. NVIDIA GPU users need version 470.xx or later of the proprietary graphics driver, while AMD Radeon GPU users need the Mesa 21.0.3 or later of the open-source graphics stack. Feral Interactive also notes the fact that Intel graphics are not supported.

If you already own Total War: WARHAMMER III, you can now simply play it on your Linux computer by downloading it from Steam. If you don’t own the game, you’ll have to buy it from Steam or Feral Interactive’s online store for 59,99€/$/£.

Image credits: Feral Interactive/Twitter

