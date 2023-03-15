Transmission 4.0.2 Limits In-Kernel File Copying to 2GB Blocks at a Time, Fixes Bugs

Transmission 4.0.2 open-source and free BitTorrent client has been released today as the second maintenance update to the latest Transmission 4.0 release launched in early February 2023 to address more issues.

Transmission 4.0.2 is here to limit in-kernel file copying to 2GB blocks at a time to avoid potential issues with CIFS mounts, fixes displaying of IPv6 tracker URLs, improves sanity checking of magnet links added via RPC, and improves handling of the leechers parameter in the tracker announce responses.

Multiple bugs were addressed in this release for all supported platforms. These include a misleading error message when Transmission is unable to write to an incomplete directory, a regression that prevented the download priority for the first and last pieces of files from being increased, which in turn prevented previewing/playing while downloading, as well as a small error when calculating the protocol overhead when receiving peer messages.

Several crashes were patched as well in Transmission 4.0.2, such as a potential crash when downloading from webseeds and a crash that occurred when receiving malformed piece data from peers.

The Qt client has been updated to ensure the Open File dialog opens the torrent’s folder when handling multi-file torrents, fix an issue with the display of per-torrent ratio in the main window, and also fix a bug that prevented adding of trackers in batch to multiple torrents at the same time.

The GTK client received a fix for an issue where the -m / --minimized command-line option was ignored and a fix for an assertion failure in the progress display when creating a new torrent.

The Web client also received minor UI bug fixes, especially for layout and control alignment, and improved colors for both light and dark modes. Moreover, a bug that prevented saving of alternate speed begin/end settings changes was fixed.

Last but not least, Transmission 4.0.2 fixes a spurious error message that appeared when adding magnet links via transmission-remote, fixes a bug where download speed limits were ignored for uTP peers, fixes an issue when using announce-list to create single-tracker private torrents, and simplifies filename info in log messages.

Check out the release notes for more details and download the Transmission 4.0.2 source tarball from the project’s GitHub page. You can also install Transmission as a Flatpak app from Flathub.

Last updated 1 hour ago