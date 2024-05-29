Transmission 4.0.6 Open-Source BitTorrent Client Released with Various Fixes

Transmission 4.0.6 open-source, free, and cross-platform BitTorrent client is out today as a bugfix-only release in the 4.0.x series addressing various issues reported by users from previous versions.

Coming almost six months after Transmission 4.0.5, the Transmission 4.0.6 release is here to improve the parsing of the HTTP tracker announce response, update the Flatpak release metainfo, improve UTP peer connections to follow user-defined speed limits better, and address a couple of logging issues.

The Transmission GTK client was improved to compile with GTKMM 4 and correctly build on BSD platforms, while the developer name and launchable desktop-id were added to the metainfo files. In addition, Transmission 4.0.6 fixes a bug where the GTK client’s “Use authentication” option was not saved between sessions.

On the other hand, the Transmission Qt client received a fix for a bug causing the torrent piece size description text and slider state in the torrent creation dialog not always to be up-to-date.

The Transmission Web client was also updated to fix a bug where the infinite ratio symbol was displayed incorrectly, address a layout issue in the speed display, correct the download/upload speed info wrap, fix a bug where SVG and PNG icons weren’t displayed, and add some general UI improvements related to the filter bar.

For all platforms, the Transmission 4.0.6 release fixes a bug that caused some user scripts to have an invalid TR_TORRENT_TRACKERS environment variable, a bug where the alt-speed-enabled option had no effect when used in the settings.json file, and a bug where the file name for single-file torrents was not sanitized.

It also fixes compatibility with clang-format 18, compiling with Mbed TLS 3.x, compiling of the libtransmission library with very old CMake versions, as well as some bugs where some RPC methods do not put torrents in recently-active anymore.

Other than that, starting with this release Transmission now only uses a single concurrent queue for timeMachineExclude rather than one queue per torrent. Check out the release notes on the project’s GitHub page for more details about the changes included in Transmission 4.0.6.

Last updated 16 seconds ago