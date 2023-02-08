Transmission 4.0 Open-Source BitTorrent Client Released, Here’s What’s New

The popular Transmission open-source, free, and cross-platform BitTorrent client has been updated today to version 4.0, a major release that introduces numerous new features and performance improvements.

After being in development for more than a year and coming more than two and a half years after Transmission 3.0, the Transmission 4.0 release is here to introduce support for BitTorrent v2 and hybrid torrents, support for IPv6 blocklists, as well as a revamped Web client with mobile support.

Other new features include an option to omit potentially-identifying information like User-Agent and date created when creating new torrents, the ability to set “default” trackers that can be used to announce all public torrents, and the ability to specify the piece size when creating new torrents.

Transmission 4.0 also starts newly-added seeds immediately and verifies pieces on demand rather than using the old method where a full verification was required before seeding can begin. Moreover, there’s a new torrent-added-verify-mode setting to force-verify added torrents.

Transmission 4.0 is available for download right now from the official website as a source tarball that you’ll have to manually compile. If that’s not your cup of tea, you’ll have to wait for the new version to arrive in the stable software repositories of your GNU/Linux distribution before updating from Transmission 3.0.

