Trisquel GNU/Linux 11.0 LTS Released with GNU Linux-Libre 5.15 Kernel, MATE 1.26

Trisquel GNU/Linux 11.0 LTS has been released by project lead developer Rubén Rodríguez Pérez during a live stream at the LibrePlanet 2023 conference organized by the Free Software Foundation (FSF), which took place between March 18th and March 19th at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center in Boston, MA.

Coming a little over a year after Trisquel GNU/Linux 10.0 “Nabia”, the Trisquel GNU/Linux 11.0 LTS release is dubbed “Aramo” and it’s based on the Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye” operating system series, but shipping only with 100% free and open source components.

As you can see, this is a long-term supported (LTS) series of Trisquel GNU/Linux, which will receive updates and security fixes for about two years from the moment of the release. It comes with the GNU Linux-libre 5.15 as the default kernel and MATE 1.26 as the default desktop environment.

Since Trisquel GNU/Linux is dedicated to offering users only free and open-source software, the new release continues to use Abrowser as the default web browser, a rebranded and privacy-oriented Firefox derivative, which has been updated to version 110.0.1, and Icedove as the default email client, a rebranded and privacy-oriented Thunderbird derivative, which has been updated to version 102.8.0.

The Triskel edition featuring the KDE Plasma desktop environment by default has been updated as well to Plasma 5.24.7, KDE Frameworks 5.92.0, and KDE Gear 21.12.3, all built against Qt 5.15.3 LTS.

Triskel GNU/Linux 11.0 LTS featuring KDE Plasma

Also updated in this release are the Trisquel Mini edition running the lightweight LXDE desktop environment, which is targeted at old computers and users with minimal resource usage needs, and the Trisquel Sugar TOAST edition running the SoaS (Sugar on a Stick) learning platform, which comes with dozens of educational activities for children.

If you want to build a 100% free computer, you can download Trisquel GNU/Linux 11.0 LTS right now from the official website. Existing Trisquel GNU/Linux users should be able to upgrade their installations to the new release using the default package management system.

