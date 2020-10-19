Trisquel GNU/Linux 9.0 Is Here for Those Who Seek 100% Freedom for Their PCs

The Trisquel GNU/Linux 9.0 distribution is now available based on Ubuntu and built only from free and open-source software for those who seek 100% freedom for their PCs.

Coming more than two years after the Trisquel GNU/Linux 8.0 LTS “Flidas” release, which is still supported with security updates until April 2021, Trisquel GNU/Linux 9.0 is dubbed “Etiona” (continuing the distro’s tradition to name new releases from the Celtic mythology) and promises to be one of the most polished releases so far, but also the most up to date.

Trisquel GNU/Linux 9.0 is based on Ubuntu 18.04.5 LTS (Bionic Beaver) and it’s powered by the GNU Linux-libre kernel. To offer users a 100% free operating system, it uses a version of Ubuntu’s 4.15 kernel that doesn’t contain any proprietary code.

Of course, this release updates all packages to their latest versions, and includes backports to provide users with top-notch hardware support. Also, Trisquel’s default web browser Abrowser, a version of Mozilla’s popular Firefox web browser that respects the freedom and privacy of users, received a major update, based on Firefox 81.

Trisquel GNU/Linux contains only free software. Among the included applications, there’s the Pidgin IM, LibreOffice office suite, GIMP image editor, Transmission BitTorrent client, Electrum Bitcoin wallet, VLC media player, Rhythmbox music player, Icedove email client, Liferea RSS client, and many other utilities.

The lightweight MATE desktop environment is used by default for the main edition, but Trisquel GNU/Linux also comes with an even lighter version called Trisquel Mini, which is optimized for older computers using the LXDE desktop environment.

If you want something more powerful, you can try Triskel, which uses the versatile KDE Plasma Desktop environment. For tinkerers, there’s also the Trisquel GNU/Linux NetInstall image, which is ideal for servers, and for education you can download Trisquel TOAST, powered by the famous Sugar learning platform.

Whichever is your flavor, if you care about the freedom of your personal computer and don’t want to run any proprietary software, you can download Trisquel GNU/Linux 9.0 from the official website. The next major release will be Trisquel GNU/Linux 10, probably based on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa).

