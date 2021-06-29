Tux Paint 0.9.26 Open-Source Drawing Software for Children Released with New Magic Tools

Bill Kendrick informs 9to5Linux today about the release of Tux Paint 0.9.26 as the latest and greatest version of this award-winning, open-source, cross-platform, and free drawing software for children.

Almost six months in the works, Tux Paint 0.9.26 introduces new Magic tools like “Checkerboard,” which lets children fill an entire canvas with a check pattern, “Clone,” which helps kids duplicate parts of a picture by using brush strokes, and “Pixels,” which makes it easier for your kids to create retro-gaming-style pixel art.

The new release also improves the Fill tool with two new options that lets your kids fill an area with color gradients. The first one is “Linear,” which supports interactive creation of gradients of different angles and sizes, and the second one is “Radial,” which creates a circular gradient that’s centered around the mouse click. All Fill tools were updated in this release to better handle filling around antialiased edges, and apply some blending.

Among other noteworthy changes, UI buttons were made larger, the Halftone magic tool was improved to load properly with its sound effect file, a new xorpixel() function was added to the Magic Tools API, and Tux Paint will now create the parent of an export directory if it doesn’t exist.

Several new accessibility options are present as well in Tux Paint 0.9.26, one of which allows your children to enlarge the entire user interface if they have vision issues. Another new accessibility option lets kids re-organize the color palette, which might come in handy if they use coarse input devices.

An updated user documentation is included as well in the new Tux Paint release, making localization easier for those wanting to translate the software in their native language, along with updated Albanian, Catalan, Galician, Icelandic, and Occitan translations.

Tux Paint 0.9.26 is available for download right now from the official website for GNU/Linux, Android, and macOS systems. Linux users should keep in mind that they can install Tux Paint as a Flatpak app from Flathub, but currently only Tux Paint 0.9.25 is available there.

