Tux Paint 0.9.27 Open-Source Drawing App for Kids Adds New Ways to Draw, Other Updates

Bill Kendrick informs 9to5linux.com today about the general availability of Tux Paint 0.9.27 as the latest stable release of this open-source, free, and cross-platform drawing application for kids.

Tux Paint 0.9.27 is here almost four months after the previous release, Tux Paint 0.9.26, and introduces new ways to draw to the popular children’s drawing program. These include no less than six new Magic tools, such as Panels for shrinking and duplicating drawings into a 2-by-2 grid like those used for four-panel comics.

Other new Magic tools included in this release are Opposite for producing complementary colors, Lightning for interactiv drawing of a lightning bolt, Reflection for creating lake-like reflections on drawing, Stretch for stretching and squashing pictures, and Smooth Rainbow as a more gradual variation of the classic Rainbow tool.

In addition to these new Magic tools, Tux Paint 0.9.27 updates the Paint and Line tools with support for brushes that rotate based on the angle of the stroke, as well as the Fill tool, which now offers a freehand painting mode for interactively coloring within a confined area.

But wait, there’s more. This release also improves the Blocks, Cartoon, Chalk, Emboss, and Halftone Magic tools with the ability to alter the entire image at once, updates the TV Magic tool to break pixels into red/green/blue components, and groups all Magic tools into sections of similar effects to make it easier for kids to find the tool they need.

Also new in Tux Paint 0.9.27 is a “rotating dash” brush, the ability to display the angle of rotation in the instructions at the bottom of the screen when drawing lines or rotating a shape, as well as support for more Magic tools to update their progress bar when doing lots of work and to play their sound effects when applying effects in the full-screen mode.

Tux Paint’s user documentation has been updated as well in this release, and the Tux Paint Config program has been updated to better support larger, high-resolution displays. For more details about the changes included in Tux Paint 0.9.27, you can visit the release announcement page or the full changelog.

You can download Tux Paint 0.9.27 right now from the official website as an RPM package for Red Hat and Fedora Linux distributions, as well as a Flatpak from Flathub for any other GNU/Linux distribution out there supporting the universal binary format.

