Tux Paint 0.9.30 Digital Painting App for Kids Adds Support for Sizes to Magic Tools

Tux Paint 0.9.30 open-source, free, and cross-platform digital painting software for children is now available for download as a minor update that introduces several improvements and other changes.

Highlights of the Tux Paint 0.9.30 release include new re-sizing options for many of the Magic effect tools, including Blocks, Chalk, Drip, Bloom, Blur, Bricks, Cartoon, Clone, Confetti, Darken, Lighten, Distortion, Emboss, Fisheye, Flower, Foam, Googly Eyes, Kaleidoscope, Symmetric L/R & U/D, Pattern, Tiles, Light, Metal Paint, Mosaic, Negative & Opposite, Noise, Pixels, Puzzle, Rain, Rainbow & Smooth Rainbow, Remove Color, Keep Color, Ripples, Rosette, Picasso, Saturate, Desaturate, Sharpen, Edges, Silhouette, Smudge, Wet Paint, Tint, Color & White, Toothpaste, TV, and Xor Colors.

The new sizing options give Tux Paint‘s Magic tools a boost and are enabled by default. However, the devs note the fact that this new feature can be deactivated if parents consider that it adds complexity to the program, which will revert all Magic effect tools to their previous behavior.

“The Tux Paint team understands that offering more features, and hence additional UI elements, can add complexity that may not be appropriate for novice users. Therefore, this new feature, like many other elements of Tux Paint, can be deactivated,” reads the release announcement

Also new in Tux Paint 0.9.30 is the ability for Brushstroke tools and filters like Desaturate, Kaleidoscope, Metal Paint, and Tint to give users the choice of selecting the tool’s radius. This feature allows for a more finer and coarser application of effects rather than a single, hard-coded size.

This release also brings a new “TV (Bright)” variation to the TV tool, adds a new Rainbow Cycle tool that changes colors each time you use it, adds a new Foam sound effect to the Foam tool, improves the performance of the Clone tool, and adds XOR effect preview to the String V and String Corner tools.

Among other noteworthy changes, Tux Paint 0.9.30 adds word-wrap to long tool button labels for better legibility brings the Tux Paint Config panel to Haiku OS users, and fixes various bugs that were present in previous releases.

You can download Tux Paint 0.9.30 right now from the official website or install it as a Flatpak app from Flathub.

