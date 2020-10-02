TUXEDO Aura 15 Linux Laptop Launches with AMD Ryzen 4700U, LTE Support

TUXEDO Computers informs 9to5Linux today about the launch of the TUXEDO Aura 15 AMD-powered Linux laptop with impressive features and a premium design for business users.

Meet TUXEDO Aura 15, TUXEDO Computers’ newest Linux laptop powered by the highly efficient AMD Ryzen 7 4700U APU with 8 cores, clock speeds of up to 4.1 GHz, integrated Radeon RX Vega 7 graphics, and low power consumption of only 15 watts.

TUXEDO Aura 15’s built-in 49 Wh battery comes with a so-called “Flexicharger” feature that prolongs the battery’s life, offering up to 9 hours of runtime in 1080p video streaming at 150 cd/m2 brightness and up to 15 hours runtime when in idle mode.

Another cool feature of the TUXEDO Aura 15 laptop is the ultra fast USB-C 3.2 Gen2 Type-C port with DisplayPort 1.4 and Power Delivery feature, which is ideal for use in multi-monitor configurations. The USB-C 3.2 Gen2 port can also be used for charging the laptop with the included USB-C power supply.

Furthermore, the Linux laptop features LTE support, which means that you can insert a SIM card with an active mobile data plan to ensure you’re getting Internet connection wherever you go. This module also supports GPS with A-GPS, GPS XTRA, and GLONASS capabilities.

The beautiful 15.6-inch, 180° hinged IPS Full HD (1920 x 1080) display won’t disappoint either with its with 95 % sRGB color space coverage and approximately 300 nits display brightness. The display is capable of providing up to three simultaneously usable screen solutions.

As far as the design goes, TUXEDO Aura 15 comes with a 19.7 mm slim and lightweight chassis that pleases the eye, but doesn’t attract attention. The lid and bottom panel are made of aluminum, which makes the Linux laptop weight only 1.65 kg (~3.6 pounds), and there’s a multi-color backlit keyboard and multi-gesture touchpad.

Connectivity-wise, the laptop features one USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A port, two USB 2.0 Type-A ports, one HDMI 2.0 port with HDCP (4k [email protected] / 2k [email protected]), a Gigabit LAN RJ45 port, Intel Dual Band Wi-Fi 6 AX 200 802.11 ac/a/b/g/n/ax wireless, Bluetooth 5.1, 2-in-1 headphone & mic jack, and a Micro SD card reader.

You can configure and order the TUXEDO Aura 15 laptop right now from TUXEDO Computers’ online store. The price for this business Linux laptop starts at 829,00 EUR ($970 USD) and can go as high as 1.596,50 EUR ($1,868 USD) with 64GB RAM, 2TB SSD storage, and the LTE 4G module.





TUXEDO Aura 15 – Images courtesy of TUXEDO Computers

