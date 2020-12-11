TUXEDO Book XP14 Linux Laptop Available for Pre-Order with Intel Tiger Lake, NVIDIA GTX 1650

TUXEDO Computers announced today the TUXEDO Book XP14 Linux laptop as the company’s smallest and lightest gaming notebook, but also ideal for office work on the go.

The TUXEDO Book XP14 is powered by 10th Gen Intel Quad-Core “Tiger Lake” processors, either Intel Core i5-1135G7 with 4 cores, 8 threads, and 8 MB cache, or the Intel Core i7-1165G7 with 4 cores, 8 threads, and 12 MB cache.

Both processors come with integrated Iris Xe G7 graphics, but customers interested in playing some of the latest games will be able to choose a more powerful, dedicated graphics card, namely the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 with 4GB GDDR6 VRAM.

As its name suggests, TUXEDO Book XP14 comes with a 14-inch display that offers a Full HD resolution of 1920×1080 pixels, a fast refresh rate of 120 Hz, a brightness of ~300 nits, and a matte, anti-reflective coating for gaming.

Since it’s powered by Tiger Lake CPUs, the Linux laptop also features Thunderbolt 4 (USB 4.0) support for ultra fast data transfers of up to 40 Gbit/s, but also for charging the laptop via the USB-C power supply or connecting up to two external monitors via the integrated DisplayPort.

Other features include up to 64 GB DDR4 RAM, up to 2TB M.2 SSD NVMe PCIe 4.0 storage, a 6-in-1 card reader, two integrated speakers, a 2-in-1 headphone/microphone 3.5mm audio jack, a monocolor (white) backlit keyboard with TUX super-key for all layouts, and a large touchpad with multi-gesture and scroll support.

Connectivity-wise, you’ll find one USB-C 3.2 Gen2 port, two USB-A 3.2 Gen1 ports, one HDMI 2.0b port with HDCP, one Gigabit Ethernet RJ45 port (LAN), Intel Dual Band Wi-Fi 6 AX201 2×2 AX, and Bluetooth 5.1.

Privacy-wise, users will be able to disable Intel Management Engine (Intel ME), webcam, audio, wireless, Bluetooth, and the TPM 2.0 chip directly from the BIOS.

The TUXEDO Book XP14 can be pre-ordered right now from TUXEDO Computers’ online store for as low as 865.50 EUR (~1,050 USD) for a base model featuring the Intel Core i5-1135G7 CPU Intel with built-in Iris Xe graphics, 8GB DDR4 RAM, and 250 GB M.2 NVMe SSD storage. The price can go as high as 1.686,50 EUR.

As with all of TUXEDO Computers’ Linux laptops, you’ll be able to buy the TUXEDO Book XP14 with either the company’s in-house built, Ubuntu-based TUXEDO_OS 20.04 LTS operating system or Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa). All orders will delivered starting the end of December 2020.

Last updated 3 days ago