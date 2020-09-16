TUXEDO Book XUX7 Launches as Behemoth of a Linux Gaming Laptop

TUXEDO Computers unveiled today a new Linux laptop, the TUXEDO Book XUX7, which dubs as a high-end desktop replacements for Linux gamers who want the best possible gaming machine in a portable format.

TUXEDO Book XUX7 is a monster of a Linux laptop, powered by 10th Gen “Comet Lake” Intel Core desktop processors up to Intel Core i9-10900K, which features 10 cores and 20 threads, as well as up to 5.3 GHz clock speeds and a nominal power consumption of 125 watts.

Being a gaming machine, the TUXEDO Book XUX7 laptop provides Linux gamers with maximum graphics performance on-the-go thanks to either the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Refresh, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER graphics cards, which feature 8GB GDDR6 VRAM.

And it wouldn’t be a gaming laptop if it doesn’t feature a lightning-fast IPS display, which gamers seem to prefer. The Linux laptop can ship with a generous and gorgeous 17.3-inch Full HD display with 240 Hz and G-SYNC for gaming or a 17.3-inch UHD 4K display with 100% Adobe RGB color space coverage and ~400 nits brightness levels.

These features coupled with up to 128 GB of RAM makes the TUXEDO Book XUX7 an excellent portable workstation capable of handling the most demanding graphics and video editing tasks, as well as complex deep learning and rendering processes.

Connectivity-wise, TUXEDO Computers’ new Linux laptop features no less than 4 connections for external screens for multi-monitor usage, two Mini DisplayPort 1.4 ports, HDMI 2.0 and Thunderbolt 3 ports, four USB ports, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ac/a/b/g/n/ax, Bluetooth 5.1, Gigabit LAN, and a UHS-III card reader.

“This empowers the desktop replacement system to achieve extremely high performance on the level of a top-notch desktop PC, but without (completely) sacrificing its advantage: portability!” said TUXEDO Computers.

All this great power is crammed into a massive chassis with an overall height of 43.5 mm, weighting about 3.8 kg, and a huge battery that should last for up to 6 hours in idle mode or up to 4 hours with Wi-Fi on and brightness level at ~150 nits doing office work.

You can configure and purchase the TUXEDO Book XUX7 laptop right now from TUXEDO Computers’ online shop. The Linux laptop can ship with either TUXEDO_OS 20.04 LTS or Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) at a base price of 2.391,17 EUR ($2,840 USD) with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 250GB SSD storage.

Images: TUXEDO Computers

