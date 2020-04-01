TUXEDO Computers Announces InfinityBook Manjaro Linux Laptop

TUXEDO Computers in collaboration with Manjaro Linux announced today a new variant of their popular InfinityBook Linux laptop powered exclusively by Manjaro Linux, InfinityBook Manjaro.

The InfinityBook Manjaro laptop is, in fact, an InfinityBook Pro 15 laptop, but highly optimized by the Manjaro development team to offer customers the best user experience and battery life on a Linux-powered laptop.

By joining forces, both TUXEDO Computers and the Manjaro Project will provide customers with the technical and software support they need for the new laptop, which is fully configurable.

“We are pleased about the cooperation, especially since the sale of the InfinityBook Manjaro is a financial support for the team of Manjaro Linux and we thus contribute to keep the diversity of OpenSource upright”, explains Herber Feiler, CEO of TUXEDO Computers GmbH.

Under the hood of the InfinityBook Manjaro laptop there’s a powerful Intel Core i7-10510U or i5-10210U processor with four cores and eight threads, running up to 4.9 GHz per core, with integrated Intel UHD Graphics 620 graphics.

The Linux laptop also ships with up to 64GB of DDR4 RAM, up to 2 TB storage on an M.2 format SSD with SATA or NVME/PCIe connection, TPM 2.0 Chip, and a large 54 Wh Lithium-Ion battery that will last up to 12 hours.

Connectivity-wise, the laptop features Realtek RTL8168/8111 Gigabit Ethernet, 802.11 ac/a/b/g/n DualBand 2,4 / 5 GHz wireless, Bluetooth 5.0, 9-in-1 card reader, Mini-DisplayPort, HDMI port, USB Type C with Thunderbolt 3.

Of course, it also comes with an integrated 1.0 MP webcam with microphone, two high-definition audio speakers, a touchpad with separate mouse buttons, and a multicolor illuminated full-size keyboard with dedicated Manjaro Linux button, and a beautiful red-dark aluminium case designed by Manjaro.

The price of the InfinityBook Manjaro laptop starts at 1.099,00 EUR and can go up to 1.829,00 EUR at maxed configuration with the standard 2-year warranty or 2.178,00 EUR if you select a 5-year warranty.

Customers can configure and pre-order the Linux laptop right now from TUXEDO Computers and choose between Manjaro Linux Xfce or Manjaro Linux KDE Plasma editions.

In the future, TUXEDO Computer and Manjaro plan to release another laptop, the recently announced InfinityBook S 14. Until then, you can check out the new Manjaro-powered Linux laptop in action below.







