TUXEDO Computers Enables Full Linux Support on the Intel-TongFang QC7 Gaming Laptop

After several months of development, TUXEDO Computers is proud to announce today that they are now offering full Linux support for the Intel-TongFang QC7 reference gaming laptop, free of charge.

At the request of numerous users, TUXEDO Computers is now providing the necessary drivers and software needed to enable full Linux support on the Intel-TongFang QC7 reference gaming laptop, which is the base of several laptops available for purchase in stores across Europe and the US.

Some well known brands include the Aftershock / LEVEL51 Vapor 15 Pro, Eluktronics MAG-15, MAINGEAR ELEMENT, and XMG FUSION 15, the latter being now offered by TUXEDO Computers on their online store fully configurable and pre-installed with the company’s in-house built, Ubuntu-based TUXEDO_OS.

But the Intel-TongFang QC7 can be found from several other local retailers and OEMs under various brands. So if you own such a laptop and you want to run a Linux-based operating system on it, you can download TUXEDO Computers’ driver and software packages from here.

On the download page, you’ll also find detailed and easy to follow installation instructions for the Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) operating system, but they’re compatible with any other official or unofficial Ubuntu flavor, such as Kubuntu, Xubuntu, Lubuntu, or Linux Mint.

The Linux driver and software packages provided by TUXEDO Computers enable full keyboard support (including for hotkeys), seamless switching between the integrated Intel GPU and the dedicated Nvidia GPU, several different fan profiles, as well as the TUXEDO Control Center for creating performance profiles.

TUXEDO Control Center – Image courtesy of TUXEDO Computers

“Using complex and time-consuming reverse engineering the TUXEDO developers revealed the QC7‘s various specific hardware functions and successfully re-programmed them for a flawless operation with the Linux kernel,” said TUXEDO Computers.

If you’re in the market for a ultra-portable Linux gaming laptop, TUXEDO Computers have a Black Friday deal for the Intel-TongFang QC7-based XMG FUSION 15 with TUXEDO_OS, which starts at 1,349 EUR. Customers will get a 150 EUR discount if they choose the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q graphics upgrade.

