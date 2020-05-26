TUXEDO Computers’ Latest Linux Laptop Is a Power House for Gamers

After unveiling their first-ever AMD-only Linux laptop, TUXEDO Computers have also launched the TUXEDO Book XA15 laptop for gamers and everyone who wants desktop-class performance on the go.

The TUXEDO Book XA15 laptop is a power house, coming equipped with a powerful AMD Ryzen 3000 desktop processor and Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 2000 Refresh series graphics cards.

Designed by TUXEDO Computers as a high-end gaming machine, the TUXEDO Book XA15 Linux-powered laptop offers customers a high-end mobile workstation for gaming and graphic renderings with desktop-class performance.

Customers can choose between a wide-range of AMD Ryzen 3000 series CPUs, including the Ryzen 5 3600, Ryzen 5 3600X, Ryzen 7 3700X, Ryzen 7 3800X, or Ryzen 9 3900X and Ryzen 9 3950X.

And the best thing about having a laptop equipped with a desktop processor is that you can easily upgrade or repair it.

“Like on ordinary desktop CPUs these Ryzen 3000 chips are not soldered onto the motherboard, but are plugged into the AM4 socket, which allows for easy repair or upgrading to another model of this series,” said TUXEDO Computers.

The powerful AMD Ryzen 3000 CPUs in this Linux laptop will be accompanied by a high-performance graphics card from Nvidia, either the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Refresh or Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Refresh with up to 8GB RAM.

And with such powerful components, there has to be a good display too. The TUXEDO Book XA15 features an 144Hz IPS panel for ghosting-free gaming with approximately 90% sRGB color gamut and brightness levels of around 300 nits.

Under the hood, the Linux laptop can come with up to 64 GB 2666Mhz Samsung RAM, up to 8TB Samsung 860 EVO SSD storage, as well as up to Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX200 and Bluetooth 5.1.

The operating system of choice can be either Ubuntu 18.04 LTS, openSUSE Leap 15.1 with either KDE Plasma, GNOME or Xfce desktops, or TUXEDO Computers’ Ubuntu-based TUXEDO_OS 18.04 LTS.

The price starts at 1,499 EUR (1,647 USD) and can go as high as 5.049,00 EUR (5,546 USD). You can pre-order the TUXEDO Book XA15 Linux laptop right now from TUXEDO Computers’ online store and see it in action below.