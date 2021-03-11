TUXEDO Computers Launches First Linux Gaming Laptops with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3000

German Linux computer manufacturer TUXEDO Computers launched today two Linux gaming laptops powered by the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3000 graphics card series.

If you’re in the market for a new Linux gaming notebook featuring NVIDIA’s recently released GeForce RTX 3000 series GPUs, codenamed Ampere, in Max-Q design with up to 16 GB GDDR6 VRAM, TUXEDO Computers has you covered with its brand-new TUXEDO Book XP15 and TUXEDO Book XP17 laptops.

The NVIDIA RTX 3000 series graphics card is known to offer high-performance gaming on mobile computers, and combined with a 10th Generation Intel i7-10870H high-end processor with 8 cores and 16 threads, and up to 5 GHz clock rates, the two notebooks TUXEDO Computers introduces today are some of its most powerful.

Avid Linux gamers will have the choice of buying the TUXEDO Book XP15 and TUXEDO Book XP17 notebooks with either the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 (only available on the XP15 model), NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070, or the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 GPUs, depending on their budget and needs.

“NVIDIA’s Max-Q design stands for the best possible performance-per-watt and thus offers the best of both worlds: High graphics performance with relatively low heat development!”, says TUXEDO Computers.

What’s more exciting is that both laptops offer you several display choices. More specifically, you’ll be able to buy the TUXEDO Book XP15 model with a 15.6-inch Full HD (1920×1080) matte finish IPS screen with or without G-SYNC and 144 Hz or 300 Hz, as well as a glossy 4K (3840×2160) 60 Hz OLED screen.

On the other hand, the TUXEDO Book XP17 model comes with more generous 17.3-inch screen options, which include two Full HD (1920×1080) matte finish IPS displays with either 144 Hz or 300 Hz, as well as a matte finish 4K (3840×2160) 60 Hz IPS display.

Design-wise, both laptops come in a matte black all-aluminum chassis. Also, they include a large 73 Wh battery with FlexiCharger flexible battery charging function that can be activated from the BIOS for longer use, up to 64GB RAM, and up to 4TB NVMe M.2 SSD storage.

According to TUXEDO Computers, the TUXEDO Book XP15 laptop is capable of up to 10 in idle mode or up to 6 hours in practical office use with Wi-Fi and medium brightness of around 150 nits, while TUXEDO Book XP17 promises up to 9 hours in idle mode and around 5 hours in practical office use.

Connectivity-wise, the two notebooks come with Gigabit LAN, Wi-Fi 6, a USB 3.2 Gen2 Thunderbolt 3 port with up to 40 Gbit/s fast data exchange and support for connecting up to 3 external monitors via HDMI and Mini-DisplayPort 1.4 interfaces, three USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A ports, and a 6-in-1 microSD card reader (UHS-II).

Both the TUXEDO Book XP15 and XP17 laptops are available for pre-order today from TUXEDO Computers’ online store with an entry-level price of 1,599 EUR (~$1,913 USD) for the X15 model and 1,859 EUR (~$2,224 USD) for the XP17 model, and they come pre-installed with Ubuntu-based TUXEDO_OS 20.04 LTS or Ubuntu 20.04 LTS.

TUXEDO Book XP15 Gen12 – Images courtesy of TUXEDO Computers

TUXEDO Book XP17 Gen12 – Images courtesy of TUXEDO Computers

Last updated 18 hours ago