TUXEDO Computers Unveils New InfinityBook S 14 Linux Laptop

German electronics manufacturer TUXEDO Computers announced today the availability of the new InfinityBook S 14 Linux-powered laptop.

The new InfinityBook S 14 laptop from TUXEDO Computers is the perfect computer for people who are always on the go and love Linux. It’s an ultra-mobile device that wights less than 1.1 kg and offers huge battery life boots designed to keep you working all day long.

But what’s more exciting about the new InfinityBook S 14 laptop is that it can be opened up to 180 degrees. The beautiful and unique display will immediately catch your attention with its narrow bezel frame, very high contrast ratio of 1200:1, and a luminance of 320-350 cd/qm.

Even at full brightness, the 14-inch low-power display will consume up to 50% less energy than traditional displays found in other similar laptops. On top of that, the magnesium alloy chassis has a great feeling to it and will definitely turn heads.

“At first glance, the chassis feels like plastic, but it is a magnesium alloy. As the surface is very rough at first, the material is given an additional finish. This makes the device considerably more torsion-resistant as well as more solid and robust than devices with an aluminum chassis,” said TUXEDO Computers.

Another highlight of the new InfinityBook S 14 laptop is the fans, which are protected and offer constant air supply due to their placement between the display and the body. Even if you place the laptop of a soft surface, the ventilation is continuous.

Technical specs and availability of InfinityBook S 14

The TUXEDO Computer InfinityBook S 14 laptop comes with 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10210U or i7-10510U “Comet Lake” processors, Intel UHD 620 graphics, up to 40 GB DDR4 RAM, up to 2 M.2 SSD storage, 73 watt battery that charges in less than one and a half hours, a full-featured USB-C port, and USB3.1 Gen2 port.

As far as the operating system goes, the laptop can be ordered with TUXEDO OS 18.04 LTS, Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver), as well as openSUSE Leap 15.1 with either the Xfce, KDE Plasma, or GNOME desktop environments.

InfinityBook S 14 is available in silver-grey design, has a two-year warranty, and has been tested according to MIL-810G military standards. The laptop has a starting price of 1.234,00 EUR and can be ordered right now from TUXEDO Computers’ online store, where you’ll be able to fully configure the device before buying it.







































Images: TUXEDO Computers