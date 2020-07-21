TUXEDO Computers Unveils the TUXEDO Pulse 15 Linux Ultrabook with AMD Ryzen 4000H Series

German Linux computer manufacturer TUXEDO Computers have unveiled today the TUXEDO Pulse 15 Linux laptop with as their latest AMD-only ultrabook with powerful components.

Meet TUXEDO Pulse 15, a super thin, lightweight, portable and powerful Linux machine featuring a 7 nm AMD Ryzen 7 4800H APU with 8 cores and 16 threads, a thermal design power of up to 54 W, a maximum clock rate of up to 4.2 GHz (single core), and integrated Radeon RX Vega 7 graphics with 7 GPU cores.

The Linux laptop can also be ordered with an AMD Ryzen 5 4600H APU that features 6 cores and 12 threads, as well as integrated Radeon RX Vega 6 graphics. Both CPUs are listed at 45 W, which means that the machine can achieve higher TDPs of up to 54 W for short periods of time.

Weighting only 1.5 kg and a 16.8 mm thin chassis made of magnesium alloy, TUXEDO Pulse 15 is the perfect Linux-powered ultrabook for users who are always on the go and want a premium laptop with an ultra compact design and workstation-like features.

A gorgeous 15.6-inch FullHD (1920×1080 pixels) 60 Hz IPS display will give content creators accurate and detailed image output thanks to the high color gamut of 100% sRGB coverage and wide viewing angles. In addition, you’ll also be able to order the TUXEDO Pulse 15 with an UltraHD 4K AMOLED display.

This panel, which will be available soon as a further display option, has a resolution of 3,840 x 2,160 pixels and impresses with outstanding contrast values, a high brightness of over 450 cd/m2 and a very high color gamut (100% DCI-P3 and 100% sRGB),” said TUXEDO Computers.

The Linux ultrabook also features up to 64 GB RAM 3200 MHz RAM, up to 2 TB of storage, a white backlit membrane keyboard, a large touchpad with integrated mouse buttons, and a huge 91 Wh Lithium-Polymer battery that promises more than 20 hours of battery life in idle mode at minimum display brightness or up to 10 hours of runtime with ~150 cd/m2 brightness and 1080p video streaming.

Connectivity-wise, TUXEDO Pulse 15 integrates Intel Dual Band Wi-Fi AX 200 wireless, Bluetooth 5.1, two USB 3.1 (Gen1) Type A ports, one USB 3.1 (Gen1) Type C port, one USB 2.0 Type-A port, a HDMI port, a LAN RJ45 port, a 2-in1 audio out and mic in jack, as well as a Micro SD card reader.

TUXEDO Pulse 15 comes pre-installed with either Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, openSUSE Leap 15 with KDE Plasma, GNOME or Xfce, or TUXEDO_OS, which is based on Ubuntu and features the awesome Budgie desktop environment from the Solus Project.

For more technical details and to configure and buy the TUXEDO Pulse 15 Linux laptop, please visit TUXEDO Computers’ online store. The price for this premium ultrabook starts at 896,81 EUR ($1,025 USD) and can go as high as 2.143,56 EUR ($2,453 USD) with 5 years warranty. All orders will be shipped starting August 17th, 2020.

TUXEDO Pulse 15 – Images courtesy of TUXEDO Computers