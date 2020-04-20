TUXEDO Control Center Lets You Have Full Control over Your TUXEDO Linux Laptop

German computer manufacturer TUXEDO Computers informs 9to5Linux today about the general availability of the TUXEDO Control Center app for their Linux-powered laptops.

The initial release of TUXEDO Control Center already comes with a wide range of functions. These will allow customers who own a Linux laptop from TUXEDO Computers to finally have full control over their devices.

For example, the app lets you create your own personal profiles for your TUXEDO computer. These profiles contain personal settings for display brightness, processor properties, as well as fan settings.

Additionally, the Control Center will allow users to turn off the webcam. The interface is well structured to make it easier for users to switch between various profiles for performance or longer battery life with ease.

It is possible to set the number of active CPU cores and their clock speed, as well as to create your own fan curves. Moreover, security levels are in place so you can’t damage your TUXEDO device.

“Basically, different profiles can be fixed, which either have a performance mode or contain properties for energy saving,” explains Herbert Feiler, CEO of TUXEDO Computers. This saves users time and allows them to easily switch from one mode to another without having to go to different areas of the computer and click several points.”

In future versions of the TUXEDO Control Center app, the developers plan to allow users to set up more parts of their TUXEDO Books, such as keyboard illumination or other fine-tuning settings.

TUXEDO Control Center is available for free right now and can be installed from the software repositories of their operating system of choice, such as TUXEDO_OS, Ubuntu, or openSUSE Linux.

Additionally, you can also find and browse the source code on GitHub, as the app is open source. Meanwhile, check it out in action in the screenshot gallery below, courtesy of TUXEDO Computers.











