TUXEDO Gemini Linux Laptops Get Raptor Lake CPUs, NVIDIA RTX 4070 GPUs

German-based Linux hardware vendor TUXEDO Computers announced today the availability for pre-order of the second generation of the TUXEDO Gemini allrounder and high-performance Linux laptops.

Featuring three variants with 15.6-inch, 16-inch, and 17.3-inch 16:10 LED-Backlight displays with up to an impressive 240 Hz Hz refresh rate and up to 2560×1440 pixels resolution, the 2nd Gen TUXEDO Gemini Linux laptops support Advanced Optimus for automatically driving the display through the NVIDIA GPU for best performance.

They also feature G-SYNC for synchronizing refresh rates to the graphics card’s rendered frames to avoid screen tearing and nearly full sRGB coverage (95 to 99%). All three display variants of the TUXEDO Gemini series feature non-glare displays that are perfect for gaming.

TUXEDO Gemini Gen2 comes with up to 64 GB DDR 5600 MHz RAM and the new 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900HX processor featuring 24 cores (8 performance cores, 16 efficiency cores) and 40 threads, 36 MB cache, and up to 5,4 GHz clock speed.

The TUXEDO Gemini series also features impressive graphics for Linux gamers, namely the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 GPUs with up to 8 GB GDDR6 VRAM.

The large, Lithium polymer 73 Wh battery also looks good and promises up to 6 hours of battery life for office work with medium brightness, as well as up to 9 hours of battery life in idle mode with minimum display brightness and without Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, or keyboard backlit.

“Putting high-performance components in a laptop is one thing, but being able to exploit them is another: Therefore, the Gemini series deliberately swims against the tide of ultra-thin notebooks and prioritizes a better balance of cooling performance yet comfortable portability,” said TUXEDO Computers.

Connectivity-wise, the TUXEDO Gemini Gen2 features dual-band Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211 wireless, Bluetooth 5.2, Gigabit LAN, Thunderbolt 4 / USB-C 4 Gen3x1, USB-C 3.2 Gen2x1 with DisplayPort 1.4a, HDMI 2.1 with HDCP 2.3 and G-SYNC, Mini DisplayPort 1.4 with G-SYNC, USB-A 3.2 Gen1, USB-A 2.0, 3.5mm headphone jack, and microSD card reader.

You can pre-order the TUXEDO Gemini Gen2 models right now from TUXEDO Computers’ online store here, here, and here. The price starts from 1,410 EUR (~$1,510 USD) for the 15″ model, 1,495 EUR (~$1,600 USD) for the 16″ model, and 1,510 EUR (~$1,617 USD) for the 17″ model for the base configuration with the Intel Core i9-13900HX CPU, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 GPU, 16 GB DDR5 RAM, and 250 GB SSD storage.

Image credits: TUXEDO Computers

