TUXEDO InfinityBook Pro 14 Gen7 Linux Laptop Brings Alder Lake CPUs, New Colors

TUXEDO Computers announced today the availability of InfinityBook Pro 14 Gen7 ultra-portable Linux notebook with 12th Gen Intel “Alder Lake” processors and other enhancements.

TUXEDO InfinityBook Pro 14 is one of TUXEDO Computers’ first Linux laptops to feature a 90Hz 3K display in a 14-inch chassis and this is still the main attraction of the 7th generation announced today, which also ships with 12th Gen Intel “Alder Lake” processors, namely the Intel Core i7-12700H with 14 cores and 20 threads.

This time, TUXEDO Computers offers two variants of the InfinityBook Pro 14 laptop, the standard edition and a new Storage Edition that comes with up to 4TB of NVMe SSD storage. Both editions feature up to 64GB 3200 MHz DDR4 RAM, Thunderbolt 4 support, HDMI 2.0, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, optional NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti 4GB dedicated graphics cards, and a magnesium chassis in two colors, Deep Grey and Ice Grey.

“The elegant and ultra-portable device with a height of 16 mm and 1.1 kg with 99 Wh battery or 1.3 kg in the Storage Edition impresses with a magnesium chassis and offers for the first time in generation 7 a choice of 2 case colors: anthracite grey (Deep Grey) or a more bright and stylish-looking silver (Ice Grey),” said TUXEDO Computers.

The standard edition of InfinityBook Pro 14 Gen7 promises up to 10 hours of battery life (with integrated Intel graphics) when doing office work and web surfing via WLAN and up to 16 hours in idle, thanks to its bigger 99 Wh battery. On the other hand, the Storage Edition comes with battery runtimes of around 6 to 8 hours, due to its smaller 53 Wh battery.

Another interesting feature of the Storage Edition is the fact that it’s possible to connect both SSDs in a so-called RAID cluster if you want to maximize the write and read speeds or activate real-time disk mirroring.

As with all of TUXEDO Computers’ notebooks, the InfinityBook Pro 14 Gen7 is shipped pre-installed with the Ubuntu-based TUXEDO OS 22.04 LTS features the KDE Plasma desktop environment, or you can choose between Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, Kubuntu 22.04 LTS, and Ubuntu Budgie 22.04 LTS.

Both models are available by the end of August 2022 featuring the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti discrete GPU, 8 GB RAM, and 250 GB SSD, at 1.629,41 EUR (~$1,618.18 USD) for the Standard Edition and at 1.587,39 EUR (~$1,576.72 USD) for the Storage Edition. You can configure and pre-order yours right now here.

Image credits: TUXEDO Computers

Last updated 1 hour ago