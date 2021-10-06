TUXEDO InfinityBook Pro 14 Linux Laptop Updated with NVIDIA RTX 3050 Ti Graphics

TUXEDO Computers informs 9to5Linux today about an updated TUXEDO InfinityBook Pro 14 Linux laptop that features an optional NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card.

Launched earlier this year in May, the 6th generation TUXEDO InfinityBook Pro 14 laptop is TUXEDO Computers’ first-ever device to feature a 16:10 Omnia display with a 2880×1800 pixels (3K) resolution.

Powered by 11th generation “Tiger Lake” Intel Core i7-1165G7 and i7-11370H processors with 4 cores, 8 threads and up to 4.8 GHz clock speeds, the Linux laptop shipped only with integrated Iris Xe Graphics, but now users can buy the device with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU too.

The optional NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card supports DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling), an A.I.-based upscaling technology that booots performance in games by rendering them in a lower resolution and interpolating it to the native screen resolution through wee-engineered algorithms.

“The InfinityBook Pro 14 can be optionally equipped with the new NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti, which turns the tiny lightweight business notebook into an ultra-portable gaming console,” said TUXEDO Computers.

TUXEDO InfinityBook Pro 14 is an ultrabook, featuring a compact, business oriented design with a magnesium case of only 1.5 cm thin and 1 kg in size. It has narrow bezels and a huge glass touchpad with integrated mouse buttons, and a 53 Wh battery that promises up to 12 hours of battery life in idle mode or up to 8 hours for office work.

Under the hood, the laptop ships with up to 64 GB 3200 MHz dual-channel RAM, a full-featured USB-C 4.0 port including Thunderbolt 4 with Display Port 1.4 that lets you connect up to two 4K monitors, as well as two fast M.2 NVMe SSD drives for up to 4 TB of storage.

You can configure and pre-order the TUXEDO InfinityBook Pro 14 Linux ultrabook right now from TUXEDO Computers’ online store. The price starts from 1.770 EUR (~2,043 USD) for the model with a 3K display and NVIDIA RTX 3050 Ti GPU. The laptop ships pre-installed with TUXEDO_OS 20.04 LTS with the Budgie Desktop or Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, or Kubuntu 20.04 LTS or Ubuntu Budgie 20.04 LTS.

Image credits: TUXEDO Computers

