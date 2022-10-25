TUXEDO InfinityBook Pro 16 Gen7 Linux Laptop Launches with 240Hz Display, DDR5 RAM

German-based Linux hardware vendor TUXEDO Computers informs 9to5Linux.com today about the general availability of the 7th generation (Gen7) of the Linux-powered TUXEDO InfinityBook Pro 16 notebook.

Following the success of the TUXEDO InfinityBook Pro 14 Gen7 laptop, which was the first to be available in two colors, the new InfinityBook Pro 16 Linux laptop is also available in two visually identical-looking versions Workstation Edition and Max Performance Edition, in Ice Grey or Deep Grey colors.

As its name suggests, TUXEDO InfinityBook Pro 16 Gen7 features a large, high-quality 16-inch WQHD display that’s available in the highly requested 16:10 aspect ratio (2560×1600 pixels resolution) for both variants, but the Max Performance Edition has a 240 Hz refresh rate that’s four times faster than a 60Hz display for more responsive and accurate gaming.

InfinityBook Pro 16 Gen7 Workstation Edition promises a great balance of performance, quiet computing, and low surface temperatures. It has a 90Hz display, up to 64 GB of DDR4 3200 MHz RAM, HDMI 2.0, and optional NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti (up to 65 watts) graphics. This edition is also a bit slimmer as it weighs only 1.5 kg.

On the other hand, InfinityBook Pro 16 Gen7 Max Performance Edition can be purchased with up to 64 GB of brand new DDR5 4800 MHz RAM, HDMI 2.1, as well as top-tier GPUs out-of-the-box in the form of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti that feature up to 95 watts each. This edition is a bit heavier and weighs 1.7 kg.

Under the hood, both TUXEDO InfinityBook Pro 16 Gen7 editions are powered by the 12th Generation Intel Core “Alder Lake” i7-12700H processor with 14 cores, 20 threads, and Iris Xe Graphics, an 80 Wh battery for up to 12 hours of runtime, and up to 4 TB M.2 SSDs (PCI-Express 4.0 x4) storage.

The Linux laptop also features a white backlit low-profile numeric keyboard, a very generous clickpad, Thunderbolt 4 and DisplayPort 1.4 support, USB-C charging, ultra slim magnesium chassis, and full Linux support.

The laptop comes pre-installed with TUXEDO Computers’ Ubuntu-based TUXEDO OS 1 operating system featuring the KDE Plasma desktop environment or Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, Kubuntu 22.04 LTS, and Ubuntu Budgie 22.04 LTS.

You can pre-order the new TUXEDO InfinityBook Pro 16 editions right now from TUXEDO Computers’ online shop for 1499 EUR (~$1,478 USD) for the Workstation Edition with a base configuration featuring 8GB RAM and 250 GB SSD.

On the other hand, the Max Performance Edition costs 2099 EUR (~$2,070 USD) for a base configuration featuring 16GB DDR5 RAM, 500GB SSD, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti GPU. Deliveries start from November 18th.

Image credits: TUXEDO Computers (edited by Marius Nestor)

