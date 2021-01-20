News / Hardware

TUXEDO InfinityBook S 15 Linux Laptop Launches with Tiger Lake CPUs, Ultra Thin Design

German computer manufacturer TUXEDO Computers launched today a new Linux laptop, the TUXEDO InfinityBook S 15, a 15.6-inch business notebook in a 14-inch chassis.

Meet TUXEDO InfinityBook S 15, the smallest 15.6-inch Linux laptop offering from TUXEDO Computers that does not disappoint on any aspect. Its biggest attraction is the ultra thin design with 92 percent screen-to-body ratio and very compact design that can only be found on 14-inch laptops.

The ultra modern and thin design is due to the 15.6-inch Full HD (1920×1080 pixels) IPS display featuring approximately 300 nits brightness,  800:1 contrast, 95% sRGB color gamut, and anti-reflective / non-glare coating, as well as the monocolor (white) backlit keyboard with TUX super-key, and a clickpad with multi-touch gestures.

“The InfinityBook S 15 is one of the smallest 15.6 inch laptops on the market and combines a large screen with the smallest possible and despite its robust aluminum chassis a 1.74 kg light chassis.,” said TUXEDO Computers.

Under the hood, the TUXEDO InfinityBook S 15 notebook comes with Intel Quad-Core i5-1135G7 or i7-1165G7 “Tiger Lake” processors with 4 cores / 8 threads and integrated Iris Xe graphics, up to 64GB dual-channel 3200 MHz DDR4 memory, as well as up to 4TB NVMe SSD storage.

The Linux laptop also integrates a 73 Wh polymer smart Lithium-Ion battery that promises up to 12 hours of office work with medium brightness at around 150 cd/m2 and Wi-Fi on, as well as up to 19 hours in idle status.

Connectivity-wise, the laptop features a USB 4.0 / Thunderbolt 4 port with up to 40 Gbit/s transfer speeds, integrated DisplayPort for attaching up to two external 4K monitors, and Power Delivery DC-In function for charging, a HDMI 2.0b port for connecting a third monitor, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac/a/b/g/n/ax, Bluetooth 5.1, a 2-in-1-audio jack (headphone + mic), two USB-C 3.2 Gen2 ports, one USB-A 2.0 port, and a microSD card reader.

Another cool feature of the TUXEDO InfinityBook S 15 laptop is called Lift-Up hinges, which raises the notebook at an angle of around 2.3 degrees by using the rear edge of the display lid as a stand to offer you an ergonomic typing experience and better cooling and and quieter operation of the device.

You can configure and purchase the TUXEDO InfinityBook S 15 Linux laptop from TUXED Computers’ online store right now for as low as 937 EUR (~$1,135 USD) for the basic variant with the Intel Core i5-1135G7 CPU, 8GB RAM, 250 GB storage, and 2-year warranty. The price can go as high as 2.338 EUR (~$2,835 USD) with the Intel Core i7-1165G7 CPU, 64GB RAM, 4TB storage, and 5-year warranty.

As with all of TUXEDO Computers’ Linux laptops, you’ll be able to buy TUXEDO InfinityBook S 15 with the Ubuntu-based TUXEDO_OS 20.04 LTS distribution pre-installed, or with Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa), as well as openSUSE Leap 15.1 with either Xfce, GNOME or KDE Plasma desktops.

