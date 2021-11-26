TUXEDO InfinityBook S 17 Linux Laptop Unveiled with 11th Gen Tiger Lake CPUs, Compact Design

TUXEDO Computers announces the 6th generation TUXEDO InfinityBook S 17 Linux-powered laptop with 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake CPUs and a more compact design for business users with a portable desktop.

Dubbed as the smallest 17-inch business TUXEDO notebook in a 15-inch form factor, the TUXEDO InfinityBook S 17 Gen6 is here with an above-average screen-to-body ratio and a large 17.3-inch Full-HD IPS anti-reflective / non-glare display, partial aluminum chassis (display lid and bottom panel), as well as an ergonomic and cooling-optimized Lift-Up hinge that acts as a stand.

Under the hood, the TUXEDO InfinityBook S 17 Linux laptop comes with 11th Gen Intel Core “Tiger Lake” processors up to the Intel Core i7-11370H with integrated Iris Xe Graphics, up to 64 GB of 3200 MHz DDR4 RAM, up to 4TB SSD storage, Thunderbolt 4 support with integrated DisplayPort to connect up to two 4K monitors.

“While desktop replacement notebooks are usually large and equipped with high-end hardware like the TUXEDO Polaris 17 or Stellaris 17, the InfinityBook S 17 takes a different approach as a comparatively compact and thin desktop replacement laptop for office or everyday use,” said TUXEDO Computers.

The Linux-powered laptop also features a big 73 Wh battery that promises around 6-7 hours of battery life in practical office tasks with medium display brightness (~ 150 nits) and up to 16 hours idle runtimes. Moreover, it integrates the FlexiCharger function to help prolong the battery’s lifespan by limiting the charge level in the BIOS.

Connectivity-wise, you get dual-band Wi-Fi 6 AX200 802.11 ac/a/b/g/n/ax, dual-mode Bluetooth 5.2, a HDMI 1.4b port for connecting a third external screen, two USB-A ports, two USB-C ports, a microSD card reader, 2-in-1 audio (headphone + mic) input, and a Gigabit LAN (RJ 45) port.

TUXEDO InfinityBook S 17 Gen6 also features a multicolor (RGB) backlit keyboard with TUX mascot on the Super key on all layouts, and a big precision clickpad with integrated buttons and multi-gestures, 1.0 MP webcam with face detection, stereo speakers, Kensington Lock mounting, and the ability to disable Intel ME, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, webcam, and microphone from the BIOS.

As expected with all of TUXEDO Computers’ notebooks, the InfinityBook S 17 ships with a popular GNU/Linux distribution pre-installed. Customers will be able to choose between Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa), Kubuntu 20.04 LTS or Ubuntu Budgie 20.04 LTS, as well as TUXEDO Computers’ in-house built TUXEDO_OS 20.04 LTS, which is based on Ubuntu Budgie.

If this sounds good to you, you can configure and pre-order the 6th generation TUXEDO InfinityBook S 17 Linux-powered laptop right now from TUXEDO Computers’ online store. The price starts from 1.119,00 EUR (~$1,250 USD or £944 pounds) for the basic configuration with Intel Core i5-11300H, 8 GB RAM, and 250GB SSD, and it can go as high as 2.144,00 EUR (~$2,400 USD or £1,800 pounds) with Intel Core i7-11370H, 64 GB RAM, and 4TB SSD.

Image gallery courtesy of TUXEDO Computers

