TUXEDO Nano Pro Gen11 Dubbed as the Smallest Mini Linux PC Powered by AMD Ryzen 4000U

German-based Linux hardware vendor TUXEDO Computers unveiled today the TUXEDO Nano Pro as their smallest mini PC powered by an AMD Ryzen 4000U CPU and featuring full Linux support.

Meet the 11th-generation of the TUXEDO Nano Pro palm-sized mini computer featuring AMD’s highly efficient Ryzen 4000U CPU series, namely the AMD Ryzen 3 4300U, AMD Ryzen 5 4500U, and AMD Ryzen 7 4800U, all with integrated AMD Radeon graphics.

The tiny PC also features two exchangeable SO-DIMM RAM slots for up to 64 GB RAM, as well as two M.2 SSD slots with PCIe 3.0 x4 or SATA3 connection for up to 10TB of storage.

Connectivity-wise, the TUXEDO Nano Pro Gen11 comes with one HDMI 2.0a und three DisplayPort 1.2a ports so you can attach up to 4 external monitors, two USB-C 3.2 Gen2 ports, two Gigabit Ethernet LAN ports, three USB-A (one USB 3.2 Gen2 and two USB 2.0) ports, and 2-in-1 3.5mm audio jack.

“Thanks to its ultra small form factor, the TUXEDO Nano Pro is the perfect digital signage solution for digital media content in advertising and information systems as well as a home media station for the living room or an ultra mobile home or work PC,” said TUXEDO Computers.

The 11th-Gen TUXEDO Nano Pro mini PC also features integrated Kensington Lock mounting, Secure Boot support, Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX200 802.11 ac/a/b/g/n/ax wireless, and Bluetooth 5.2. Wi-Fi and Bluetooth can be deactivated directly from the BIOS, as well as the Trusted Platform Module (TPM).

As with all of TUXEDO Computers’ computers, the new TUXEDO Nano Pro PC can be ordered with a Linux-powered operating system, namely Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, Kubuntu 20.04 LTS, Ubuntu Budgie 20.04 LTS, or TUXEDO Computers’ Ubuntu-based TUXEDO_OS 20.04 LTS.

The price for this small AMD Ryzen 4000U-powered mini Linux PC starts from 640 EUR (~$740 USD) for the base model featuring AMD Ryzen 3 4300U, 8 GB 3200 MHz DDR4 RAM, and 250 GB Samsung 860 EVO SSD. However, the price can go as high as 2.490 EUR (~$2,877 USD) with 10TB storage, 64GB RAM, and AMD Ryzen 7 4800U CPU.

You can configure and buy it right now from TUXEDO Computers' online store.

















Image credits: TUXEDO Computers

Last updated 10 hours ago