TUXEDO Stellaris 15 Is the First Linux Laptop to Come Pre-Installed with Ubuntu 22.04 LTS

German-based Linux hardware vendor TUXEDO Computers announced today the 4th generation of the TUXEDO Stellaris 15 Linux-powered laptop with updated internal and other tweaks and optimizations.

TUXEDO Stellaris 15 continues to provide maximum performance in a compact and portable form factor with a matte black aluminum chassis and ships with Intel’s high-end “Alder Lake” Core i7-12700H and i9-12900H processors with clock speeds of up to 4.7 GHz and 5.0 GHz respectively.

The laptop also comes with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card in its highest TGP configuration with up to 175 watts and 16 GB GDDR6 graphics memory, but users will also be able to configure it with the more affordable NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics cards.

It also features a high-resolution 3K WQHD display with 2560×1440 pixels resolution and a blazingly fast 240 Hz refresh rate, a huge 93 Wh battery that promises up to 8 hours of battery life, an RGB optomechanical keyboard with extra-long 3 mm key travel, and liquid metal as thermal compound between the CPU die and the heatsink to optimize the heat transfer.

Another major feature of the 4th generation TUXEDO Stellaris 15 laptop is support for the TUXEDO Aquaris external water cooling gadget when using the notebook as a desktop solution. However, TUXEDO Aquaris currently lacks Linux support, so it can only be used under Windows 10 or 11.

“The most eye-catching novelty, though, can be overseen quite easily: Under a subtle rubber cap on the Stellaris 15 – Gen4‘s back are the two quick-release ports for TUXEDO Aquaris, the optional external water cooling gadget,” said TUXEDO Computers.

Connectivity-wise, there’s Thunderbolt 4 support, a USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A port, two USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, a Gigabit Ethernet RJ 45 LAN port, microphone in and headphone out 3.5mm ports, and a full-size card reader (SD/SDHC/SDXC).

The new TUXEDO Stellaris 15 laptop is also the first Linux notebook to come pre-installed with the latest Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellifish) operating system. As such, if you’re in the market for a new Linux laptop, you can configure and pre-order the TUXEDO Stellaris 15 Gen4 right now from TUXEDO Computers at a starting price of 2099 EUR (~$2,280 USD). All orders will ship on May 16th, 2022.

Image credits: TUXEDO Computers

Last updated 15 mins ago