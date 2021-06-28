TUXEDO Stellaris 15 Linux Gaming Laptop Launches with AMD Ryzen 9, NVIDIA RTX 3080, and 3K Display

German-based Linux hardware vendor TUXEDO Computers launched today TUXEDO Stellaris 15 as their brand new high-end Linux gaming laptop featuring a 3K display and AMD Ryzen 9 or Intel Tiger Lake processors.

Meet TUXEDO Stellaris 15, the newest member of the ever-growing line of Linux computers from TUXEDO Computers, and the second to ship with a 3K display, after TUXEDO InfinityBook Pro 14, featuring a generous and sharp 15.6-inch size with a 2560×1440 pixels resolution, 350 nits brightness, 800:1 contrast, and an 165 Hz refresh rate.

But TUXEDO Stellaris 15 is a high-performance gaming laptop, and its best feature is that it lets you customize it with either AMD Ryzen 7 5800H, AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX, or Intel Core i7-11800H “Tiger Lake” H45 processors with 8 cores and 16 threads, as well as a power consumption of 45 watts.

In terms of graphics, the high-end mobile gaming laptop can be configured with either NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060, 3070, or 3080 graphics cards with up to 165 watts with Dynamic Boost and 16 GB GDDR6 graphics memory, which coupled with 64 GB of 3200 MHz RAM and up to 4TB of SSD NVMe storage makes the TUXEDO Stellaris 15 one of the fastest Linux gaming notebooks on the market.

“Whether you’re looking to get your gaming on or working on an intensive project, our Stellaris 15 will fit the bill,” said Herbert Feiler, CEO TUXEDO Computers.

Other noteworthy features of the TUXEDO Stellaris 15 Linux laptop include a powerful cooling system, an optomechanical keyboard with a 3mm-long key travel, a robust and elegant chassis made primarily of matted black aluminum, 2x 2W speakers, and a 93 Wh lithium-polymer battery that can last up to 8 hours when fully charged.

Connectivity-wise, the Linux laptop features a USB-C 3.2 Gen2 port with an integrated DisplayPort signal on the AMD Ryzen models, Thunderbolt 4 port on the Intel Core model, two USB-A 3.2 Gen1 ports, a HDMI 2.1 port with HDCP 2.3, a Gigabit LAN RJ45 port, Intel Wi-Fi AX200, Bluetooth 5.1, a headphone jack and a mic-in jack, as well as a multi-SD card reader.

As far as the pre-installed operating system goes, TUXEDO Stellaris 15 can be ordered with TUXEDO Computers’ Ubuntu-based TUXEDO_OS 20.04 LTS distribution featuring the Budgie desktop environment developed by the Solus Project, Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa), Kubuntu 20.04 LTS, or Ubuntu Budgie 20.04 LTS.

You can configure and pre-order the laptop right now from TUXEDO Computers’ online store with a base price of 1.799 EUR (~2.150 USD) for the model with an Intel Core i7 CPU, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, 8 GB RAM, and 250 GB SSD. All orders will be shipped starting mid-July 2021.

