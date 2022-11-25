TUXEDO Stellaris 17 and Polaris 15 Linux Gaming Laptops Get High-End NVIDIA GPUs

TUXEDO Computers announced today the 4th generation of its TUXEDO Stellaris 17 and TUXEDO Polaris 15 Linux-powered gaming laptops with updated components up to AMD Ryzen 9 CPUs and NVIDIA RTX 3080 Ti GPUs.

If you’re in the market for a new gaming laptop, the TUXEDO Stellaris 17 and Polaris 15 Gen4 are now available for pre-order with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card and AMD Ryzen 7 6800H processor for the TUXEDO Polaris 15 model, as well as the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti or 3080 Ti graphics cards and AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX processor for the TUXEDO Stellaris 17 variant.

“While the Polaris 15 with its entry-level high-end hardware is aimed at sophisticated but price-conscious Linux gamers, the Stellaris 17 with the most powerful hardware on the market targets the absolute high-end segment,” said TUXEDO Computers. “Both Linux notebooks are powered by AMD processors from the current Ryzen 6000 generation as well as the fastest RTX graphics cards from NVIDIA.”

The TUXEDO Polaris 15 features a 15.6-inch Full-HD (1920×1080) IPS 144 Hz 16:9 or WQHD (2560×1440) IPS 16:9 165Hz matte display options, while the TUXEDO Stellaris 17 can only be purchased with a 17-inch WQHD (2560×1600) IPS 16:10 240 Hz matte display. Both models can use TUXEDO Computers’ external, stationary TUXEDO Aquaris water cooling system.

They feature high-quality, mechanical keyboards with Cherry MX low-profile switches, DDR5-4800 MHz RAM up to 64GB, as well as NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD storage up to 4 TB. You will also get Wi-Fi 6 802.11ax wireless, Bluetooth 5.2, and powerful batteries that promise up to 12 hours of runtime on the Stellaris 17 model and up to 7 hours of runtime on the Polaris 15 model.

As with all of TUXEDO Computers’ laptops, you can buy the Gen4 TUXEDO Stellaris 17 and Polaris 15 with the TUXEDO OS distribution based on Ubuntu and featuring the KDE Plasma desktop, as well as with Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, Kubuntu 22.04 LTS, or Ubuntu Budgie 22.04 LTS.

The price for these Linux gaming laptops starts at 1,554 EUR (excl. VAT) for the TUXEDO Polaris 15 model with AMD Ryzen 7 6800H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060, 15.6-inch Full HD 144 Hz display, 16GB DDR5 RAM, and 250 GB SSD storage, and 2,436 EUR (excl. VAT) for the TUXEDO Stellaris 17 model with AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti, 17-inch WQHD 240 Hz display, 16GB DDR5 RAM, and 250 GB SSD storage.

They can be fully configured and pre-ordered from TUXEDO Computers’ online store here and here.

Last updated 13 mins ago