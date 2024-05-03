TUXEDO Stellaris 17 Gen6 Linux Laptop Launches with Intel Core i9-14900HX

Linux hardware vendor TUXEDO Computers announced today the TUXEDO Stellaris 17 Gen6 Linux-powered laptop with an updated Intel Core i9 series processor.

Coming ten months after TUXEDO Stellaris 17 Gen5, which featured the fastest notebook hardware on the planet, the 6th generation TUXEDO Stellaris 17 laptop is now powered by an Intel Core i9-14900HX with 24 cores, 32 threads, 36 MB cache, 55 W TDP, up to 5,8 GHz clock speed, and Intel UHD Graphics.

The rest of the specs remain unchanged from the 5th generation, including the discrete graphics card up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 with 16 GB GDDR6 VRAM, the 17-inch matte display with 16:10 aspect ratio, 240 Hz refresh rate, and 380 nits brightness, the DDR5 5600 MHz RAM up to 64 GB, and the M.2 PCIe 4.0 x4 SSD storage up to 8 TB.

Connectivity-wise, TUXEDO Stellaris 17 Gen6 features up to 2,5 Gigabit Realtek LAN (10/100/1000/2500 Mbit/s), dual-band Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211 (2.4 / 5 GHz) wireless, Bluetooth 5.2, a HDMI 2.1 port hardwired to dGPU featuring HDCP 2.3 and G-SYNC support, a Thunderbolt 4 / USB-C 4 Gen3 port with DisplayPort 1.4a and G-SYNC support, two USB-A 3.2 Gen1 ports, a USB-A 3.2 Gen2 port, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a full-size SD card reader.

“Looking at the technical data, it immediately becomes clear that the TUXEDO Stellaris 17 is an absolute high-end gaming and workstation notebook, which puts the performance of a serious gaming desktop PC in a proportionally compact and comfortable to transport, high-quality enclosure,” said TUXEDO Computers.

As with all of TUXEDO Computers’ laptops, TUXEDO Stellaris 17 Gen6 comes pre-installed with the in-house Ubuntu-based TUXEDO OS Linux distribution featuring the latest KDE Plasma 6 desktop environment, or you can choose between Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, Kubuntu 22.04 LTS, or Ubuntu Budgie 22.04 LTS distributions.

You can configure and purchase the TUXEDO Stellaris 17 Gen6 notebook right now from TUXEDO Computers’ online store. The price starts from 2.099 EUR (~$2,258 USD) for the base configuration with the Intel Core i9-14900HX processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, 16 GB 5600MHz DDR5 RAM, and 500 GB Samsung 980 SSD storage.

Image credits: TUXEDO Computers

