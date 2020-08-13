Ubuntu 18.04.5 LTS Released with Linux Kernel 5.4 LTS from Ubuntu 20.04 LTS

Canonical released today Ubuntu 18.04.5 LTS as the fifth and last planned point release in the long-term supported Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) operating system series.

Ubuntu 18.04.5 LTS comes six months after the Ubuntu 18.04.4 LTS point release and two and a half years after the release of Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver), which is normally supported until April 2023, though the end of life is planned for April 2028 due to Canonical’s new 10-year support policy.

The good news for those still using Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) is that Ubuntu 18.04.5 LTS brings yet another kernel and graphics stacks bump. This time, it runs the Linux 5.4 LTS kernel and Mesa 20.0.8 graphics stack from Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa).

As expected, all components have been updated in the new point release, which has also been patched against the recently disclosed BootHole security vulnerability, just like it happened with the Ubuntu 20.04.1 LTS (Focal Fossa) point release.

With that in mind, the new Ubuntu 18.04.5 LTS images are here only for those who want to install the Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) operating system without having to download hundreds of updates from the software repositories after the installation.

Existing Ubuntu 18.04 LTS users do not have to download the new ISOs. Just make sure your installation has all the latest updates installed and you can rest assured that you’re already running Ubuntu 18.04.5.

Also today, Canonical will release Ubuntu 16.04.7 LTS as an emergency point release in the Ubuntu 16.04 LTS (Xenial Xerus) operating system series, which will be supported until April 2021, to also address the BootHole security vulnerabilities found in the GRUB2 packages.

While Ubuntu 18.04.5 LTS is available as Ubuntu Desktop, Ubuntu Server, Kubuntu, Xubuntu, Lubuntu, Ubuntu MATE, Ubuntu Budgie, and Ubuntu Kylin flavors for all supported architectures, the Ubuntu 16.04.7 LTS images are only available for Ubuntu Desktop, Ubuntu Server, and Ubuntu Kylin flavors on the 64-bit architecture.