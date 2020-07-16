Ubuntu 19.10 “Eoan Ermine” Reached End of Life, Upgrade to Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Now

As of today, July 17th, 2020, the Ubuntu 19.10 “Eoan Ermine” operating system release reached end of life, which means that it will no longer receive software updates and security patches.

Ubuntu 19.10 “Eoan Ermine” was released nine months ago, on October 17th, 2019. Highlights included the GNOME 3.34 desktop environment series, the Linux 5.3 kernel series, as well as initial support for ZFS as the root file system, an implementation available via the Ubiquity graphical installer.

Other highlights included WPA3 support, DLNA sharing support, LZ4 as default compression algorithm for the Linux kernel and initramfs on all supported architectures for improved boot speed, as well as additional default hardening options enabled in GCC for stronger security.

But Ubuntu 19.10 is not an LTS (Long Term Support) release. This means that Canonical only offered support for nine months. Therefore, as of July 17th, 2020, Canonical will no longer provide security and software updates for Ubuntu 19.10 users.

This means that if you continue to use Ubuntu 19.10 on your desktop or server computer, it will soon become vulnerable to attacks. Canonical recommends all Ubuntu 19.10 users to update to the latest release, Ubuntu 20.04 LTS “Focal Fossa” as soon as possible.

Here’s how to upgrade from Ubuntu 19.10 to Ubuntu 20.04 LTS

Upgrading from Ubuntu 19.10 to Ubuntu 20.04 LTS is easy, and it’s highly recommended because the latter is supported for the next five years. First, make sure you have a recent backup of your most important files on an external drive and that you’ve applied all available updates.

To upgrade a desktop installation running Ubuntu 19.10, simply press the Alt+F2 keyboard shortcut, type the update-manager -c command, and hit the Enter key. Update Manager will pop up to inform you that “New distribution release ‘20.04 LTS’ is available.” Click the “Upgrade” button and follow the on-screen instructions.

If you want upgrade a server system running Ubuntu 19.10, first install the update-manager-core package, if it’s not already installed. Then set the Prompt line in /etc/update-manager/release-upgrades file to “normal”. Run the sudo do-release-upgrade command and follow the on-screen instructions.