Ubuntu 19.10 (Eoan Ermine) Will Reach End of Life on July 17th, 2020

Canonical announced today that the Ubuntu 19.10 (Eoan Ermine) release will reach end of life in in two weeks’ time from today, on July 17th, 2020.

Launched last year on October 17th, Ubuntu 19.10 (Eoan Ermine) shipped with the Linux 5.3 kernel series, the GNOME 3.34 desktop environment, initial support for ZFS as the root file system via the installer, support for DLNA sharing, WPA3 support, as well as Yaru light and dark themes.

Since it’s not an LTS (Long Term Support) release, Ubuntu 19.10 was mainly a testbed for Canonical to try new features. This also translates to the release not having any major changes and receiving only 9 months of support.

Therefore, on July 17th, 2020, Canonical will no longer support Ubuntu 19.10. This means that they will cease to provide software updates and security fixes for the distribution.

“Ubuntu 19.10 will reach end of life on Friday, July 17 2020. At that time, Ubuntu Security Notices will no longer include information or updated packages for Ubuntu 19.10,” said Iain Lane, Ubuntu developer.

Using Ubuntu 19.10 after July 17th isn’t recommended. As such, you are urged to upgrade to the latest release, Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) as soon as possible.

You can follow my How to Upgrade Ubuntu 18.04 LTS or 19.10 to Ubuntu 20.04 LTS “Focal Fossa” tutorial if you never upgraded an Ubuntu system before, or the instructions provided by Canonical here.

Since Ubuntu 20.04 is an LTS series, which will be supported for the next 5 to 10 years, it is very wise to upgrade from Ubuntu 19.10 and stick with it until the next LTS release, which will be Ubuntu 22.04 LTS.