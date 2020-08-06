Ubuntu 20.04.1 LTS (Focal Fossa) Released, Available for Download Now

Canonical released today Ubuntu 20.04.1 LTS as the first point release to the latest Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) operating system series to provide the community with an up-to-date installation media.

Released on April 23rd, 2020, the Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) operating system series sees today the release of the first updated media, Ubuntu 20.04.1 LTS, which incorporates all the package updates and security fixes published by Canonical during these past 3 and a half months.

Ubuntu 20.04.1 LTS (Long-Term Support) is available for Desktop, Server, and Cloud products, as well as for all official flavors, including Kubuntu 20.04.1 LTS, Xubuntu 20.04.1 LTS, Lubuntu 20.04.1 LTS, Ubuntu MATE 20.04.1 LTS, Ubuntu Budgie 20.04.1 LTS, Ubuntu Studio 20.04.1 LTS, and Ubuntu Kylin 20.04.1 LTS.

The focus this first point release was keeping Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) stable and reliable, as well as up-to-date with the most recent hardware and to provide the community with an updated installation media that requires fewer updates to be downloaded after the installation.

In other words, if you plan on deploying Ubuntu 20.04 LTS on new computers or reinstall your installations, you should download the Ubuntu 20.04.1 LTS images.

It’s also important to notice the fact that the Ubuntu 20.04.1 LTS images have been fully patched against the recently disclosed BootHole vulnerability. The original Ubuntu 20.04 LTS images are still vulnerable to these type of attacks, so they aren’t recommended anymore.

Unfortunately, there’s no kernel or graphics stacks bump in the Ubuntu 20.04.1 LTS (Focal Fossa) point release since there’s no new Ubuntu release available. Therefore, it ships with the same Linux 5.4 kernel and Mesa 20.0 graphics stack series that were also present in Ubuntu 20.04 LTS.

A major kernel and graphics stacks bump will happen with the next point release, Ubuntu 20.04.2 LTS, which hasn’t yet received a release date at the moment of writing.

Without further ado, you can download the Ubuntu 20.04.1 LTS (Focal Fossa) point release right now for your favorite flavor using the links below. Existing users don’t need to download the new ISO images to keep their installations up to date, just make sure you have all the latest updates installed.