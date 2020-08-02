Ubuntu 20.04.1 LTS Release Candidate ISOs Are Now Ready for Public Testing

If you have some spare time this weekend, Canonical needs some extra hands with test driving the upcoming Ubuntu 20.04.1 LTS point release in the Focal Fossa series.

Ubuntu 20.04.1 LTS is the first (of many to come) point releases in the latest Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) operating system series, which is a long-term supported release that will receive updates for up to 10 years.

Initially set to hit the streets on July 23rd, the first point release of Ubuntu 20.04 LTS was delayed for August 6th, 2020. Canonical gave us no reason for the delay, but looking at what happened recently with the BootHole vulnerability found in the GRUB2 bootloader I guess we all know the real reason.

Ubuntu 20.04.1 LTS isn’t a major update to the Focal Fossa series. It’s just an updated installation media, which will most likely help newcomers or those who want to deploy Ubuntu 20.04 LTS on new computer, as well as those who want to reinstall their systems, as they won’t have to patch the installations against BootHole, nor download hundreds of updates after the installation.

It will be a simple up-to-date ISO, nothing less nothing more. There won’t be any major kernel and graphics stacks bump, and that’s because there’s no new Ubuntu release to backport them from. The next one though, Ubuntu 20.04.2 LTS, will borrow the kernel and graphics from the upcoming Ubuntu 20.10 (Groovy Gorilla) release.

Anyway, if you have nothing serious to do this weekend, you can give Canonical a hand with the testing of the upcoming point release. Ubuntu 20.04.1 LTS Release Candidate ISOs are available for public testing here, for all official flavors, including Ubuntu, Kubuntu, Xubuntu Lubuntu, Ubuntu MATE, Ubuntu Budgie, and Ubuntu Studio.

On the ISO Tracker page, you’ll also find info on how to submit a bug if you encounter any. Happy testing!