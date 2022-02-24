Ubuntu 20.04.4 LTS Released with Linux Kernel 5.13 and Mesa 21.2 from Ubuntu 21.10

Canonical released today Ubuntu 20.04.4 LTS as the fourth point release for its long-term supported Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) operating system series.

Released on April 23rd, 2020, the Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) operating system series is a long-term supported one that will receive software and security updates for a least five years, until April 2025, on the desktop.

Canonical also provides the community with up-to-date installation media every six months incorporating newer Linux kernel and Mesa graphics stacks. The Ubuntu 20.04.4 LTS point release is here with Linux kernel 5.13 and Mesa 21.2.6 graphics stacks from Ubuntu 21.10 (Impish Indri).

However, the Linux 5.13 HWE (Hardware Enablement) kernel included in the Ubuntu 20.04.4 LTS point release is intended only for new installations. Therefore, users running Ubuntu 20.04 LTS with the stock kernel (e.g. Linux 5.4), won’t receive the newer kernel when performing an upgrade. They will have to manually install it if they want to use the newer kernel from Ubuntu 21.10.

As expected, most of the core packages included in the new Ubuntu 20.04 LTS point release have been updated to their latest versions from the repositories to provide users who want to deploy the Focal Fossa operating system on new computers with up-to-date installation media where they won’t have to download hundreds of updates from the repositories after the installation.

In terms of desktop environments and applications, the Ubuntu Desktop flavor comes with the same GNOME 3.36 desktop environment stack that was used since the launch of Ubuntu 20.04 LTS two years ago. The same goes for the rest of the official flavors (e.g. Kubuntu, Lubuntu, Xubuntu, Ubuntu MATE, Ubuntu Budgie, and Ubuntu Kylin).

You can download the Ubuntu 20.04.4 LTS ISO image right now by clicking on the direct download link below. Existing Ubuntu 20.04 LTS users do not need to download this ISO image, but only to update their installations by running the sudo apt update && sudo apt full-upgrade commands in the Terminal app.

