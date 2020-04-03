Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Beta Is Now Available for Download

Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Beta has been released today by Canonical to give the community an early taste of the new features and changes in the upcoming “Focal Fossa” release.

Highlights of the Ubuntu 20.04 LTS release include the latest and greatest GNOME 3.36 desktop environment, a new graphical boot splash that integrates with the system BIOS logo, and Linux kernel 5.4 LTS with lz4 compression algorithm by default for kernel and initramfs for faster boot times.

It also features a Snap Store app as default package management utility instead of Ubuntu Software and improved ZFS support with native encryption with hardware acceleration enabled, device removal, pool TRIM, and sequential scrub and resilver.

Under the hood, Ubuntu 20.04 LTS comes with an up-to-date toolchain that includes some of the latest GNU/Linux technologies like GNU C Library 2.31, GCC 9.3, Python 3.8.2, BlueZ 5.53, PulseAudio 14.0, Perl 5.30, OpenJDK 11, Golang 1.13, and rustc 1.41. The latest Mesa 20.0 OpenGL graphics stack is included as well for gamers.

On the hardware side of things, Ubuntu 20.04 LTS comes with out-of-the-box support the latest Raspberry Pi 4 model, along with improved support for most of the Raspberry Pi family of devices, including Raspberry Pi 2 Model B, Raspberry Pi 3 Model B, Raspberry Pi 3 Model A+, Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+, CM3, and CM3+.

On the server, Ubuntu 20.04 LTS comes with a lot of updated components, including PHP 7.4, Bind 9.16, Ruby 2.7, QEMU 4.2, libvirt 6.0, OpenSSH 8.2, dpdk 19.11.1 LTS, Open vSwitch 2.13, Chrony 3.5, Ruby on Rails 5.2.3, HAProxy 2.0, Samba 4.11, PostgreSQL 12, isc-kea 1.6, and Apache with built-in TLS 1.3 support.

Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Beta doesn’t come alone as it’s accompanied by the rest of the official flavors, including Kubuntu, Lubuntu, Xubuntu, Ubuntu Studio, Ubuntu MATE, Ubuntu Budgie, and Ubuntu Kylin.

If you want to give Ubuntu 20.04 LTS and its flavors a try, you can download the live 64-bit ISO images right now from the official website. However, please try to keep in mind that this is still a pre-release version, not suitable for use in production environments.