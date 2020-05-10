Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) Is Now Certified for the Raspberry Pi

Canonical announced that their latest Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) operating system series is now officially certified for all supported Raspberry Pi single-board computers.

Launched on April 23rd, 2020, the Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) release brings lots of goodies for fans of one the most popular GNU/Linux distributions, along with a 10-year support promise from Canonical.

Among the new features included in Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, there’s the latest and greatest GNOME 3.36 desktop environment, as well as the long-term supported Linux 5.4 kernel series.

Another cool new feature is out-of-the-box support for the latest Raspberry Pi devices. This means that it you’re installing Ubuntu 20.04 LTS on a Raspberry Pi board, it will “just work” as Canonical promises.

And now, the company behind Ubuntu has certified the Focal Fossa release for the Raspberry Pi. What certification means? Well, this is what Canonical said in a recent announcement.

“When a user buys a certified board, like the Raspberry Pi, and installs Ubuntu, they get peace of mind knowing Canonical has performed thousands of tests to ensure Ubuntu just works. This is the case for a growing range of Raspberry Pis.”

Of course, the Raspberry Pi board you are installing the latest Ubuntu release must also be capable of running a modern and powerful operating system like Ubuntu 20.04 LTS.

That means you should get a Raspberry Pi board with at least 2GB of RAM if you want a great Ubuntu experience on it.

Canonical’s certification also means that the company promises to publish regular and tested updates, as well as security patches every three weeks, and commits to fix critical flaws in a day to keep Raspberry Pi machines secured at all times when running Ubuntu.

Certified models include the Raspberry Pi 2 Model B, Raspberry Pi 3 Model A+, Raspberry Pi 3 Model B, Raspberry Pi 3 Model B, Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+, Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+, Raspberry Pi 4 Model B, and Raspberry Pi 4 Model B.

Moreover, the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 3 (CM3), Raspberry Pi Compute Module 3 (CM3), and Raspberry Pi Compute Module 3 Plus (CM3+) are also certified by Canonical for Ubuntu 20.04 LTS.