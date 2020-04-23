Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Official Flavors Released, Here’s What’s New

Along with the official release of Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) today, all the official flavors have been released as well and I want you to be the first to read about their new features.

The official flavors released as part of Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) include Kubuntu 20.04 LTS, Xubuntu 20.04 LTS, Lubuntu 20.04 LTS, Ubuntu Studio 20.04 LTS, Ubuntu MATE 20.04 LTS, Ubuntu Budgie 20.04 LTS, and Ubuntu Kylin 20.04 LTS. They include all the features of Ubuntu 20.04 LTS and much more…

Kubuntu 20.04 LTS ships with the latest KDE Plasma 5.18 LTS desktop environment, KDE Applications 19.12.3 software suite, Qt 5.12.8 LTS, Elisa 19.12.3 as default music player instead of Cantata, digiKam 6.4.0, KDEConnect 1.4.0, KDevelop 5.5.0, Krita 4.2.9, and Latte Dock 0.9.10. It also removes the KDE PIM Suite from the default install and adds experimental ZFS on root installer support.

Xubuntu 20.04 LTS ships with the latest Xfce 4.14 desktop environment, a brand-new theme called Greybird-dark, which is optional and can be set by the user via Settings Manager. All the included Greybird themes offers out-of-the-box support for Snap apps.

Also featuring the latest Xfce 4.14 desktop environment, Ubuntu Studio 20.04 LTS comes with an updated Ubuntu Studio Controls utility that lets users name PulseAudio bridges, more easily access the audio setup, which is split in three sections, namely Jack Master Settings, Extra Devices, and Pulse Bridging.

Ardour 5.12.0, Audacity 2.3.3, Blender 2.82, Carla 2.1, Calibre 4.99, Darktable 3.0.1, GIMP 2.10.18, Hydrogen 1.0.0 beta 2, Inkscape 0.92.4, Kdenlive 19.12, Krita 4.2.9, MyPaint 2.0.0, OBS Studio 25.0.3, 3, Pitivi 0.99, RawTherapee 5.8, and Scribus 1.5.5 are among the default included apps in this release.

Lubuntu 20.04 LTS is the first LTS release to feature the new LXQt desktop environment and a new Update Notifier application. As expected, this release also comes with various enhancements to the user interface for a much enjoyable experience, improved hardware support, and up-to-date components.

Ubuntu MATE 20.04 LTS features the latest MATE 1.24 desktop environment, experimental ZFS on root installer option, support GameMode from Feral Interactive, refreshed Ubuntu MATE Welcome screen, a GTK front-end for fwupd that lets you more easily install or upgrade firmware on your devices.

The MATE Optimus hybrid graphics applet now supports Nvidia On-Demand, MATE Tweak now keeps any changes you make before switching between custom layouts, a desktop magnifier called Magnus is included as well, and there’s Remote Desktop Awareness (RDA) support for all MATE apps.

Ubuntu MATE 20.04 LTS also replaces Mozilla Thunderbird with Evolution as default email client, introduces a new indicator acting as a notification center for updates and everything else that needs your attention (with Do Not Disturb included as well), and ships with the latest and greatest Brisk Menu.

Ubuntu Budgie 20.04 LTS ships with the latest Budgie 10.5.1 desktop environment, a stylish menu applet by default, Budgie-based NetworkManager applet by default, totally revamped Window Shuffler, support for switching between desktop layouts with a single click, and a new desktop wallpaper rotator and workspace switcher.

It also features two new default apps, namely GNOME Firmware and GNOME Drawing, improvements to Budgie Welcome, updated Pocillo and QogirBudgie themes to match CSD (client-side decoration) windows, HiDPI (4K) enhancements among the Budgie applets, and Android phone integration.

Ubuntu Kylin 20.04 LTS ships with the new UKUI 3.0 desktop environment with a new layout for the Start Menu and Taskbar, revamped Kylin Weather App, improvements to sound management, a new layout for Kylin Calendar, a much-improved file manager, and many enhancements to Kylin Software Center.

All the official Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) flavors will be supported for the next three years with software and security updates, until April 2023. You can download them right now from the official servers by clicking the buttons below. To upgrade from a previous release, check out this tutorial.