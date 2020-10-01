Ubuntu 20.10 (Groovy Gorilla) Beta Is Now Available for Download

Canonical launched today the beta version of the upcoming Ubuntu 20.10 (Groovy Gorilla) operating system, which is expected to hit the streets later this month on October 22nd.

Development on Ubuntu 20.10 kicked off earlier this year, shortly after the launch of Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa), but since it’s not a long-term supported (LTS) series, there aren’t any major new features and enhancements to be expected in the upcoming release.

The biggest things you already know about them. Ubuntu 20.10 will be shipping with the latest and greatest Linux 5.8 kernel series, which, of course, brings better hardware support, as well as the latest and greatest GNOME 3.38 desktop environment, which I took for a first look this week.

Other than that, you’ll find all the latest apps, including Mozilla Firefox 81 web browser, Mozilla Thunderbird 78.3 email client, and the usual toolchain update with all the recent GNU/Linux technologies. The Ubuntu installer also saw a few improvements, such as support for Active Directory (AD) logins.





As for the official flavors, Kubuntu 20.10 Beta comes with the latest KDE Plasma 5.19.5 desktop environment, Ubuntu Budgie 20.10 Beta ships with Budgie Desktop 10.5.1 and a Mac-like makeover, and Ubuntu Studio 20.10 Beta has a new session manager and all the greatest multimedia apps, and Ubuntu Kylin 20.10 Beta will introduce the brand-new UKUI 3.1 desktop environment.

Developing story…

Last updated 1 min ago