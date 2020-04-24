Ubuntu 20.10 “Groovy Gorilla” Is Slated for Release on October 22

Less than 24 hours after the global launch of Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa), the Ubuntu team at Canonical have already started planning on the next major release, Ubuntu 20.10.

In the past, codenaming of new Ubuntu releases was done by Mark Shuttleworth, but these days it looks like it’s decided by the entire team. And the codename of Ubuntu 20.10 will be “Groovy Gorilla.”

A draft release schedule was published as well, suggesting that the development will start at the end of April with the toolchain update. But, as with all past releases, development will be based on the current stable release, Ubuntu 20.04 LTS.

The Ubuntu 20.10 development cycle will continue the tradition of providing optional Ubuntu Testing Weeks to members of the community who want to help shape the upcoming release.

Two Ubuntu Testing Week events are planned, one during the week of July 2nd and the other one during the week of September 3rd.

The beta release of Ubuntu 20.10 is planned for October 1st, and the final release should hit the streets later this fall on October 22nd.

As for the new features, they haven’t been revealed at the moment of writing as development did not even started yet. Everything is still in the planning phase.

In a few weeks, daily build ISO images will be available for testing, so stay tuned here on this space if you want to be the first to download Ubuntu 20.10 (Groovy Gorilla).

Meanwhile, if you’re using Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) or Ubuntu 19.10 (Eoan Ermine), I highly recommend that you upgrade to Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) as soon as possible.