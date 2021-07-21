Ubuntu 20.10 “Groovy Gorilla” Reached End of Life, Upgrade to Ubuntu 21.04 Now

The time has come to say goodbye to the Ubuntu 20.10 “Groovy Gorilla” operating system release as it has now reached end of life on July 22nd, 2021.

As announced a while ago by Ubuntu maker Canonical, the Ubuntu 20.10 release, dubbed Groovy Gorilla, will no longer be supported with software and security updates from July 22nd, 2021. This means that, if you’re using Ubuntu 20.10, you should consider upgrading to a newer release as soon as possible.

Ubuntu 20.10 was released nine months ago on October 22nd, 2020, and was the first Ubuntu release to ship with desktop images for the Raspberry Pi 4 single-board computer. It was powered by Linux kernel 5.8 and featured the GNOME 3.38 desktop environment by default.

But, not being an LTS (Long-Term Support) release, Ubuntu 20.10 only received software and security updates for nine months, until July 22nd, 2021. After this date, Canonical will stop feeding updates to the Groovy Gorilla release, which, in time, will become vulnerable to all sort of attacks.

On July 21st, 2021, Canonical published the last security update for Ubuntu 20.10 (Groovy Gorilla), so if you’re still using the distro for a few more days or weeks until you are ready to upgrade to Ubuntu 21.04, you should be safe using it, but consider upgrading as soon as possible.

As such, it’s wise to make a backup of your most important files and start upgrading to Ubuntu 21.04 (Hirsute Hippo), which features a newer kernel for better hardware support (Linux 5.11), support for GNOME 40 apps, and Wayland by default.

Ubuntu 21.04 will be supported for six more months, until the end of January 2022, but Canonical will release Ubuntu 21.10 (Impish Indri) later this year, on October 14, 2021, with the latest GNOME 40 desktop environment series by default, Linux kernel 5.14, and many other enhancements.

