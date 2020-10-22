Ubuntu 20.10 Official Flavors Released, Here’s What’s New

As part of the today’s Ubuntu 20.10 (Groovy Gorilla) release, all the official Ubuntu flavors have been updated and I want you to be the first to read about their new features and improvements.

The official flavors released as part of Ubuntu 20.10 (Groovy Gorilla) include Kubuntu 20.10, Xubuntu 20.10, Lubuntu 20.10, Ubuntu Studio 20.10, Ubuntu MATE 20.10, Ubuntu Budgie 20.10, and Ubuntu Kylin 20.10. As expected, they come with all the core features of Ubuntu 20.10, as well as…

Kubuntu 20.04 LTS ships with the KDE Plasma 5.19.5 desktop environment, KDE Frameworks 5.74 and KDE Applications 20.08 software suites, as well as Qt 5.14.2. Among the included apps, there’s Elisa 20.08.1 as default music player instead of Cantata, LibreOffice 7.0 office suite, Mozilla Firefox 81 web browser, Latte Dock 0.9.10, KDE Connect 20.08.1, Krita 4.3.0, and KDevelop 5.5.2.

Ubuntu Studio 20.10 is the first release to move to the KDE Plasma desktop environment after years of using the Xfce desktop environment. But, this major change has a downside as users won’t be able to directly upgrade from a previous release. To use Ubuntu Studio 20.10, you’ll have to download the new ISO and reinstall.

Among the software included in Ubuntu Studio 20.10, there’s Ardour 6.3, Audacity 2.4.2, Blender 2.83.5, Darktable 3.2.1, Inkscape 1.0.1, digiKam 6.4, GIMP 2.10.18, Hydrogen 1.0.0 RC1, Carla 2.2, RaySession 0.9.2, MyPaint 2.0.0, OBS Studio 26.0.2, Scribus 1.5.5, jack-mixer 13, lsp-plugins 1.1.26, and new plugins including add64, bchoppr, bsequencer, bslizr, dragonfly-reverb, and geonkick.

In addition, Ubuntu Studio 20.10 comes with a new utility for viewing Mackie Control Protocol information, a new Session Manager as the continuation of Non Session Manager with a classic interface, as well as Studio Controls as the continuation of Ubuntu Studio Controls.

Ubuntu Budgie 20.10 has some very nice improvements as well. It ships with the latest Budgie Desktop 10.5.1 as default desktop environment with various components from GNOME 3.38 and a full macOS-like makeover using the Mojave theme.

The applications menu in Ubuntu Budgie 20.10 has been updated to allow users to find the various parts of GNOME Settings. Moreover, there’s now an optional rollover capability in the category view, and the Window Shuffler utility now features a funky sound and full command-line to allow advanced users to fully customize the behavior of their apps.

On top of that, Ubuntu Budgie 20.10 is also available for Raspberry Pi 4 computers.

As for the rest of the flavors, Ubuntu MATE 20.10 is using the MATE 1.24.1 desktop environment by default, Lubuntu 20.10 comes with the lightweight LXQt 0.15.0 desktop environment, and Xubuntu 20.10 is powered by the latest Xfce 4.14 desktop environment. These releases contain only a small improvements and the same core components as Ubuntu 20.10.







All the official Ubuntu 20.10 (Groovy Gorilla) flavors will be supported with software and security updates for the next nine months, until June 2021. You can download them right now from the official servers using the direct download links below.

