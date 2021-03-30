Ubuntu 21.04 (Hirsute Hippo) Testing Week Kicks Off on April 1st for All Flavors

If you’re interested in giving back to the community, you should know that the Ubuntu flavors are planning an Ubuntu Testing Week starting April 1st, seeking community’s help as they try to make the upcoming Hirsute Hippo (21.04) release as stable as possible.

Since the Ubuntu devs decided to drop the alpha milestones from their development cycle a few years ago, they had to find a way for the community to test upcoming releases and report bugs, so they come up with the Ubuntu Testing Week initiative, which is optional for the Ubuntu flavors.

During the six-month development cycle of a new Ubuntu release, there are two or three Ubuntu Testing Weeks taking place at monthly intervals. For the Ubuntu 21.04 (Hirsute Hippo) cycle, all flavors (official and unofficial) will be participating in the last Ubuntu Testing Week from April 1st to April 7th.

With less than a month left until the final release, the Ubuntu, Xubuntu, Kubuntu, Lubuntu, Ubuntu Studio, Ubuntu MATE, Ubuntu Budgie, Ubuntu Kylin, Ubuntu Unity Remix, and Ubuntu Cinnamon Remix devs are focusing all efforts on ISO testing, bug reporting, and fixing bugs.

Members of the Ubuntu community are invited to to download the daily ISO image for the flavor they want to help with the testing, try it out on their computers or virtual machines to report bugs.

“There are a variety of ways that you can help test the release, including trying out the various live session and installation test cases from the ISO tracker,” said the Kubuntu devs.

“Please test apps that you regularly use, so you can identify bugs and regressions that should be reported, especially as the recently released Xfce 4.16 is bundled in this release,” said the Xubuntu devs.

On April 1st, when the Ubuntu Testing Week kicks off officially, all flavors will also release the Beta version of the upcoming Hirsute Hippo (21.04) series. Of course, you can start testing right now, using the daily ISOs, but its highly recommended to use the Beta release as well.

For more details on the Ubuntu Testing Week and how you can help, check out this announcement. The final release of Ubuntu 21.04 (Hirsute Hippo) is arriving on April 22nd, 2021. Until then, happy testing!

