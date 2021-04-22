Ubuntu 21.04 Official Flavors Released, Here’s What’s New

As part of the today’s Ubuntu 21.04 (Hirsute Hippo) release, all the official Ubuntu flavors have been received new versions as well, and I want you to be the first to read about their new features and improvements.

The official Ubuntu flavors released as part of Ubuntu 21.04 (Hirsute Hippo) include Kubuntu 21.04, Xubuntu 21.04, Lubuntu 21.04, Ubuntu Studio 21.04, Ubuntu MATE 21.04, Ubuntu Budgie 21.04, and Ubuntu Kylin 21.04. As expected, they come with all the core change of Ubuntu 21.04, such as Linux kernel 5.11, as well as…

Xubuntu 21.04 features the latest Xfce 4.16 desktop environment, Ayatana indicators, mouse cursor support for Snap apps, window focus support for the PulseAudio plugin to improve integration with third-party music players, a new “Sound” entry in the Settings Manager, and a new StatusTray plugin.

Moreover, Xubuntu 21.04 comes with the mlocate command instead of plocate for faster Catfish searches, new keyboard shortcuts, a new “Minimal” install option, an updated file manager that now lets you open files in a new tab using middle mouse click, as well as Hexchat as default IRC client and the powerful Synaptic package manager installed by default.

Among other changes, Xubuntu 21.04 displays the Xfce Terminal app in the menu and removes the File System and removable device icons from the desktop, the applications menu from the desktop right-click menu, as well as both the Texinfo and PulseAudio Volume Control launchers from the menu.

Xubuntu 21.04

Ubuntu Budgie 21.04 comes with the latest Budgie Desktop 10.5.2 with a darker theme and updated Pocillo icons by default, official support for Raspberry Pi 4 computers, new independent applets (budgie-analogue-applet and budgie-clipboard-applet), updated Budgie Welcome app, and support for GNOME 40 apps.

Ubuntu Budgie 21.04

Kubuntu 21.04 comes with the latest KDE Plasma 5.21 desktop environment and the KDE Applications 20.12.3 software suite, all built against the Qt 5.15.2 application framework. Ubuntu Studio 21.04 features the latest KDE Plasma 5.21 desktop environment as well, along with many updated multimedia apps.

Kubuntu 21.04

Ubuntu Studio 21.04

Lubuntu 21.04 uses the LXQt 0.16.0 desktop environment by default and it now ships with the LXQt Archiver 0.3.0 archive manager by default, which is based on MATE’s Engrampa, and a new version of the Update Notifier app that features a separate tree view for security updates and a better view of pending updates.

Lubuntu 21.04

Last but not least, Ubuntu Kylin 21.04 features the latest and beautiful UKUI 3.0 desktop environment and numerous updated apps, and Ubuntu MATE 21.04 ships with the latest MATE 1.24 desktop environment that features a new theme called Yaru MATE, updated Ayatana indicators, new Printer indicator, and new command-line apps like neofetch, htop and inxi.

Ubuntu Kylin 21.04

Ubuntu MATE 21.04

Just like Ubuntu 21.04 (Hirsute Hippo), all the official Ubuntu flavors detailed in this article will be supported with software and security updates for the next nine months, until February 2022. You can download the ones you want to use on your PC right now from the official servers using the direct download links below.

Last updated 8 hours ago