Ubuntu 21.10 (Impish Indri) Daily Builds Are Now Available to Download

It’s that time of the year again, when Canonical kicks off the development cycle of the next major Ubuntu Linux release, in this case I’m talking about Ubuntu 21.10 (Impish Indri), and now daily builds are available to download.

Matthias Klose was, once again, the one to announce a couple of days ago that the Ubuntu 21.10 (Impish Indri) is officially open for development, revealing the fact that the goal for the next major Ubuntu release is to ship GCC 11 as default system compiler, introducing C++17 by default, a change that’s planned for July.

And now that the development cycle is official open and the toolchain was uploaded, the time has come for the Ubuntu developers to publish the first daily build ISO images for Ubuntu 21.10 (Impish Indri), which you can download right now from the main download servers.

Of course, Ubuntu 21.10 daily builds are also available for download for the official flavors, including Kubuntu, Xubuntu, Lubuntu, Ubuntu MATE, Ubuntu Budgie, and Ubuntu Kylin.

As usual, I took the first daily build of Ubuntu 21.10 (Impish Indri) for a spin today, just to look around and make you a screenshot, as there’s not much changed since Ubuntu 21.04 (Hirsute Hippo). As with previous Ubuntu releases, the new daily builds are based on final release of the previous Ubuntu version.

This means that, at this time, Ubuntu 21.10 (Impish Indri) uses Linux kernel 5.11, GNOME 3.38 desktop environment with GNOME 40 apps for the Ubuntu Desktop edition, as well as the same main applications and core components.

In time, these will be updated to new versions as they become available upstream, and the Ubuntu devs will implement new features like the new Ubuntu Installer written in Flutter.

If you want to know more about Ubuntu 21.10 during its six-month-long development cycle, I recommend you keep an eye on 9to5Linux as I will try to cover the Impish Indri development cycle until the final release on October 14th, 2021.

